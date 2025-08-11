Victoria Beckham posts cheeky yacht holiday photos as Cruz recreates David Beckham's underwear pose

Highlights:

Victoria Beckham posts family holiday photos from a luxury European yacht trip with David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham.

The fashion designer includes shirtless "thirst trap" shots of her husband, delighting fans.

Cruz Beckham recreates his dad's famous underwear pose from a previous holiday.

Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz were absent from the family getaway.

Victoria Beckham has given fans a peek into the Beckham family's summer getaway and made sure her husband David Beckham's shirtless moments didn't go unnoticed.

On Sunday, 10 August, the 51-year-old designer shared a carousel of photos from their European yacht holiday with children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were missing from the trip.

The post included sun-soaked shots of the family relaxing on deck, enjoying dinners by the sea and taking in the Mediterranean views. But it was David Beckham's toned, shirtless photos, snapped both in daylight and under the night sky, that had social media buzzing.

Victoria Beckham shares European getaway moments with David and children Instagram/victoriabeckham





What did Victoria Beckham share from the yacht holiday?

Victoria's Instagram post featured a mix of family moments and cheeky snaps. In one picture, she posed beside son Cruz in a wide-brimmed sunhat, while David stood nearby in checked swim shorts, showing off his abs.

Other images captured the couple enjoying drinks outdoors, sitting arm-in-arm on the boat at night and dining at the French restaurant Chez Bruno in Lorgues. The two also shared a playful moment in Portofino, where photographers caught them affectionately placing their hands on each other's backsides as they headed to dinner with Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel on 8 August.

Victoria wore an elegant black backless dress for the evening, while David opted for a blue button-down shirt and khaki trousers.





Cruz Beckham recreates David's famous underwear pose

One standout moment from the post was Cruz's lighthearted tribute to his father's modelling past. The 20-year-old posed on the yacht in white Prada briefs, mimicking David's now-famous underwear photo taken during a 2024 holiday in Positano, Italy.

Cruz later left a humorous meme in the comments, teasing his mum for sharing the snap with her 33 million followers.

The post also showed Cruz playing guitar on the yacht while singing Something Stupid by Frank and Nancy Sinatra, as Victoria encouraged him with the caption: "With backup like this @CruzBeckham... you're destined for great success!"

Cruz Beckham channels his father’s famous underwear pose in white Prada briefs Instagram/victoriabeckham





Family time without Brooklyn Beckham

While the trip brought together most of the Beckham family, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were notably absent. Instead, the holiday group included Jackie Apostel and Victoria's close friend, actress Eva Longoria, who joined them for part of the trip.

The family were also spotted in Saint-Tropez in late July before their Portofino and French Riviera stops, making the most of the summer weather.

David spent time on deck kicking a football with Romeo and Cruz, while Harper enjoyed a sunset embrace from her dad. Romeo, like his father, was seen shirtless in several photos, showing off his tattoos.

Harper Beckham shares a warm embrace with her dad as the sun sets at sea Instagram/victoriabeckham





The Beckhams' picture-perfect summer

Victoria alternated between breezy black dresses, silky pyjamas and sheer summer looks, while David kept things casual with open shirts and swimwear.

The family seemed to relish evenings on deck, warm sunsets and the relaxed pace of life at sea. Victoria's latest post continues the Beckhams' tradition of sharing personal holiday moments with their fans, from luxury travel shots to candid family fun.

Victoria Beckham’s yacht trip photos capture family fun and cheeky moments at sea Instagram/victoriabeckham





With the Mediterranean sun, designer wardrobes and a hint of playful PDA, the Beckhams' summer snapshots are a reminder that even after 25 years of marriage, Victoria and David know how to mix romance, style and family time.