Harper Beckham steals the spotlight as David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations kick off

David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday celebrations are in full swing, and his daughter Harper Beckham managed to steal the spotlight as the family gathered in Miami for the special occasion.

The 13-year-old captured attention in a stunning family photo shared by Victoria Beckham on Instagram, where the Beckham family posed in their finest attire ahead of David Beckham’s birthday festivities. Harper radiated elegance in a sleek black silk slip dress, perfectly complementing her mother, who wore a matching white gown in the same style.

Her blonde curls tumbled over her shoulders in soft waves, enhancing her glowing complexion. She accessorised with two delicate necklaces, completing her effortlessly stylish look.

Victoria shared the glamorous snap with her followers, captioning it, "What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising Harper’s appearance. One fan exclaimed, "Harper is a princess!!!!" while another added, "I truly cannot believe how grown up Harper is!!" Many noted how much she resembles her mother, with impeccable style and grace.

Victoria has previously spoken about her close bond with Harper, especially their shared passion for fashion and beauty. In an interview with ITV’s This Morning, she revealed, "Harper loves beauty. She loves it. I'm very close with all of the children, but the great thing about Harper being a little girl is that she loves to play with makeup, and that’s really great mother and daughter time."

The Beckham brothers also turned heads with their dapper looks. Standing beside Harper in the family photo, Romeo Beckham looked sharp in a tailored suit. He was joined by his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who stunned in a green slip dress that harmonised beautifully with the elegant looks of both Harper and Victoria. With her dark hair sleeked back, Kim exuded effortless sophistication.

Cruz Beckham, standing proudly next to David Beckham, was all smiles as he posed with his partner, Jackie Apostel. The songwriter looked glamorous in a blue strapless gown featuring delicate ruffle details at the neckline. She completed her look with a statement gold necklace and a chic white clutch, styling her hair in a sleek bun.

David Beckham beamed with pride as he stood with his family, preparing to mark his milestone birthday in style. The football legend, known for his strong family values, often shares heartfelt tributes to his loved ones.

On Mother’s Day, David Beckham took to Instagram to honour Victoria and the women in his life, posting a carousel of images with the caption, "I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing mums. I learn from you every single day. Happy Mother's Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria responded with a heartfelt comment, writing, "I love you all so much, [you are] my everything."

Missing from the family gathering was David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, who now resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple, married for almost three years, were absent from the celebrations but remain an integral part of the Beckham family's cherished moments.

As the festivities for David Beckham’s 50th continue, the Beckham clan has once again proven that style, family bonds, and love are always at the heart of their celebrations.