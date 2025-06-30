Father rescues daughter after fall from Disney Dream cruise ship

Just five weeks before his death, Martin became a first-time father. On 15 May, he and his wife, Shay Wright, welcomed a baby girl, a moment they had long looked forward to after undergoing IVF treatment.

“If you're watching this, I am dead”

In the emotional video released by his wife on Instagram, Martin began by addressing viewers directly: “Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I am dead.”

He explained that he had been inspired to film the message after seeing someone else do the same. “I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,” he said.

In the video, Martin expressed gratitude for the life he had lived and said he hoped there was something after death. “I had a heck of a life. Life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here,” he said. “Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this. I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds.”

He also spoke of being eager to reunite with loved ones who had passed before him, saying he was looking forward to seeing them “not in pain and just happy”.

A farewell filled with gratitude and courage

Throughout the video, Martin maintained a tone of courage and peace. “Death is scary, but it’s also like a new adventure, you know?” he said. “I’m excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it’s good.”

He ended the message by thanking everyone who had supported him during his cancer journey. “Seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on Earth fun and enjoyable, and helping me be comfortable.”

The video was shared by Wright with the caption: “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost 🤍 see the next video for his wish.”

His final wish: to support his family

In a follow-up post shared on the same day, Martin’s final wish was revealed — a request to help raise funds via GoFundMe to support Wright and their daughter following his passing.

The couple had long shared their personal journey with the public, using their joint Instagram account to document the highs and lows of Martin’s illness, and more recently, their journey to parenthood.

Celebrating fatherhood amid declining health

On 15 May, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, sharing a touching hospital photo of them cradling the newborn. They captioned the Instagram Story simply: “She’s here.”

Just four days earlier, Martin had posted a health update ahead of the baby's arrival. In a video, he appeared visibly tired, explaining how chemotherapy had affected his voice: “The chemo makes me really hoarse, so I sound like a different me. But I’m doing okay, just tired.”

Holding a pair of tiny baby slippers, he revealed that their daughter was due to arrive in six days. “Anyway, that’s what I wanted to share,” he added. “I stop my chemo for a week tomorrow because it’s three weeks on, one week off. Very excited for that... anyway, that’s my update. Love you.”

A public journey of love, resilience and community

Since first announcing his diagnosis in 2020, Martin and Wright built a deeply supportive online community. Their openness about cancer, IVF, and the emotional weight of impending parenthood resonated with many.

In a November 2024 interview with People magazine, the couple opened up about the conflicting emotions surrounding their pregnancy — joy mixed with fear, hope and grief. “We’re so excited, but there’s anxiety too,” Martin said at the time.

In February 2023, doctors informed Martin that his cancer was no longer considered curable. He was given an estimated life expectancy of two to five years. Despite the prognosis, he remained active on social media, determined to share his reality and find meaning in each day.

Legacy of love and strength

Tanner Martin’s story has touched thousands, not just because of his diagnosis but because of the honesty, humour, and humility with which he shared his journey. His final video and wish underscore the depth of his character, choosing to comfort and support others even in his final moments.

As tributes continue to pour in online, his wife Shay and their newborn daughter are being held in the thoughts of the community they built together.

Supporters wishing to honour Martin’s memory can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign set up for his family.