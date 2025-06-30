Father rescues daughter after fall from Disney Dream cruise ship

Key points
- Girl falls overboard from fourth deck of Disney Dream cruise ship
- Father jumps into ocean to rescue her
- Both rescued safely by crew within minutes
- No injuries reported
Passenger rescue operation on Disney cruise ship
A father is being praised for his quick actions after jumping into the sea to save his daughter who fell overboard from the Disney Dream cruise ship during its return to Florida.
The incident occurred on Sunday, 29 June, while the vessel was concluding a four-night cruise in the Bahamas. The ship had made a stop at Disney's private island, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, and was heading back to Fort Lauderdale when the girl reportedly fell from the fourth deck of the ship.
Eyewitness accounts from passengers shared on social media described the moment as a "scary situation." According to posts in the Disney Dream Cruise Ship Facebook Group, the girl's father immediately jumped in after her. One passenger recalled hearing an onboard alert announcing: “MOB [Man overboard] Port side!”
A statement from Disney Cruise Line confirmed the rescue, saying: “The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the father managed to keep the girl afloat while treading water for around 20 minutes until a lifeboat reached them. Video footage shared online showed the lifeboat retrieving the pair from choppy waters.
Passenger Mary Ann Sutherland claimed in a Facebook post that the child had been placed on a railing before falling. However, the exact circumstances leading up to the fall remain unclear.
There were no injuries reported, and both passengers were safely returned to the ship.
Disney Cruise Line reiterated its commitment to guest safety, stating: “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”
The Disney Dream cruise ship is part of Disney’s fleet of luxury liners, offering themed voyages through the Caribbean and the Bahamas.