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Vijay brings astrologer who predicted TVK victory into government as his political OSD

The role involves political coordination and assignments linked to the chief minister’s office

Vijay brings astrologer who predicted TVK victory into government as his political OSD
Vettrivel had reportedly predicted TVK’s election victory a year before the polls
X/ pearsonlenekar-JaikyYadav16
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay has appointed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political)
  • Vettrivel had reportedly predicted TVK’s election victory a year before the polls
  • The appointment was confirmed through an official government order issued on Monday
  • The role involves political coordination and assignments linked to the chief minister’s office

The man who foresaw TVK’s rise now enters Vijay’s inner government circle

A year after reportedly predicting Vijay’s political victory, astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has now been brought directly into the Tamil Nadu government as the chief minister’s political OSD.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay officially appointed Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) through a government order issued on Monday. The order stated that his appointment would come into effect from the date he assumes office, with detailed terms and conditions to be announced separately.

The appointment has drawn attention because of Vettrivel’s long-standing association with Vijay and his visibility around the actor-turned-politician during key moments in both his personal and political life.

From prediction to position inside government

Vettrivel became widely discussed in political circles after reportedly forecasting TVK’s rise to power well before the elections. Following the party’s victory, the astrologer’s proximity to Vijay became a frequent talking point, especially as he continued appearing alongside the leader at major events.

Now, that association has moved beyond symbolism, with Vettrivel stepping into an official role inside the chief minister’s political setup.

The OSD position is generally linked to political coordination, liaison responsibilities and handling assignments directly tied to the chief minister’s office.

Vijay continues building a trusted political team

Since assuming office, Vijay has steadily expanded his administrative and political network as TVK transitions from electoral success to governance.

The appointment of Vettrivel suggests the chief minister is placing trusted loyalists close to the centre of decision-making as he shapes his inner political circle in government.

politicstvktamil naduvijay

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