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Film star Vijay sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu

Vijay, known to millions of fans as "Thalapathy", the leader, is now chief minister of one of India's most economically powerful states

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Newly-elected Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay takes a selfie with the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on May 10, 2026.

(PTI Photo)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 10, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIAN film star C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state on Sunday (10) after his new party brokered a coalition in the southern industrial hub.

The swearing-in ceremony followed days of high drama in the state capital Chennai, where Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party initially struggled to secure support from smaller parties after state elections.

Vijay's TVK, founded only two years ago, emerged as the single largest party after the vote with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu's 234-member legislative assembly, short of a simple majority.

However, it won support from other parties, including the opposition Congress, to take its number of seats to 120, making it possible for Vijay to claim the top job.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, chanting "Mudhalvar", or "chief minister" in Tamil, to watch Vijay take his oath of office.

"I am not from a royal political background, just a common man," the 51-year-old told the crowd. "My primary focus will be on basic issues such as education, ration supplies, healthcare, drinking water, roads and bus facilities," he said.

Vijay's first set of policies included measures to ease electricity prices and improve women's safety.

Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay, saying the central government would work with his administration to "improve the lives of people".

Fans dubbed him "Thalapathy"

Vijay, born to a Christian father and a Hindu mother, began his career as a child actor in 1984 in a movie directed by his filmmaker father.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and mass appeal, his fans dubbed him "Thalapathy", or "leader" in Tamil.

His blockbuster hits blended action, social messaging and populist themes, burnishing his reputation as a voice for the common man.

He cultivated his public image over the years by taking on roles that touched on subjects ranging from farmers' issues to electoral manipulation.

He launched the TVK in 2024 with a promise to end corruption and strengthen social justice.

Tamil Nadu is one of India's most significant economic engines, with its industrial sector producing everything from automobiles to electronics. The state is also India's smartphone manufacturing hub, including for Apple iPhones.

The TVK's campaign sought to end the dominance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, traditional parties that had ruled the state since the late 1960s.

Analysts said Vijay's large fan following, combined with demands from young people for a new political leader, was behind his stunning election performance.

Vijay, a political novice, now faces the challenge of turning that popularity into policy.

His campaign rallies drew thousands of fans, but were also marred by allegations of crowd mismanagement. A stampede at a rally in September killed at least 40 people.

However, it did little to dent his popularity.

"When you have a cult, you don't question at all," political commentator Sumanth Raman told AFP after the election results were published.

(AFP)

vijay tamil nadu chief ministertvkdmkaiadmkindia electionsvijay

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