TikTok launches £3.99 ad-free subscription for UK users

TikTok users in the UK will soon be asked to pay £3.99 a month for an ad-free experience.

Users who continue using the free version will receive personalised adverts by default.

Experts say social media platforms are increasingly turning privacy into a paid feature.

TikTok is introducing a £3.99 monthly subscription for UK users who want to use the app without adverts, marking another major shift in how social media companies are monetising their platforms.

From July 14, the company will begin notifying users aged 18 and above about its new “TikTok Ad-Free” option through in-app pop-up messages. Those who choose to subscribe will no longer see adverts placed by TikTok across areas such as the platform’s “For You” feed.

The move places TikTok alongside platforms including Meta and Snapchat, which have already rolled out paid subscriptions allowing users to reduce or remove advertising from their experience.

TikTok said the new feature is designed to give users more control over how they use the app while continuing to support businesses advertising on the platform.

The new social media trade-off

Under the changes, users who continue using TikTok for free will still see personalised adverts based on their activity and interests. While users can manage ad preferences through settings, they will no longer be able to fully opt out of personalised advertising without paying for the subscription.

Users who pay for TikTok Ad-Free will still encounter sponsored posts and influencer promotions created directly by content creators, often labelled with hashtags such as “#ad”.

Kris Boger, TikTok’s UK managing director, reportedly said advertising on the platform continues helping British businesses reach customers and grow sales, while the ad-free option gives users greater flexibility over their experience.

The company has not clarified exactly when users will need to decide whether to subscribe or remain on the free version.

Paying for privacy becomes more normal

Industry analysts say TikTok’s latest move reflects a broader shift happening across the internet, where privacy and reduced tracking are increasingly becoming premium features rather than standard options.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra reportedly said platforms are gradually moving away from the traditional “free app with adverts” model towards what he described as a “consent or pay” system.

Under that approach, users either accept personalised tracking and advertising or pay a subscription fee to avoid it.

Navarra reportedly warned that the trend could eventually create a “two-tiered social internet”, where users who can afford subscriptions gain greater control over privacy and advertising, while others remain part of heavily targeted ad ecosystems.

The shift is also part of a wider push by tech companies to build subscription revenue streams beyond advertising. Platforms including Instagram and X already charge users for features such as profile verification, premium tools and artificial intelligence services.

For TikTok, the ad-free launch may test how willing users are to pay for a cleaner social media experience — and whether younger audiences are ready to treat social apps more like streaming subscriptions than free online platforms.