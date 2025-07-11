Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Economy shrinks again in May, hitting Labour’s growth plans

Gross domestic product fell by 0.1 per cent in May, following a 0.3 per cent contraction in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK economy contracted unexpectedly in May, marking the second consecutive monthly decline, according to official data released on Friday. The figures present a challenge for the Labour government as it attempts to revive economic growth.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.1 per cent in May, following a 0.3 per cent contraction in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Economists had forecast a 0.1 per cent increase in GDP.

The data comes at a time when prime minister Keir Starmer's government is dealing with global challenges, including US tariffs and persistent inflation.

The Labour government’s fiscal strategy relies heavily on economic growth, particularly after recent reversals on welfare cuts and winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves described the figures as "disappointing" and said there was "more to do."

Labour has announced plans to reduce red tape and has unveiled a multi-billion pound investment programme aimed at the National Health Service and infrastructure to boost growth.

In separate data published by the ONS on Friday, UK exports to the United States increased by £0.3 billion in May. This followed a record fall in April when President Donald Trump's tariffs took effect.

"Growth is becoming incredibly difficult to achieve for the government," said Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter.

"The plans put in place so far are unlikely to move the needle in the absence of improving business and consumer sentiment in an environment of ongoing cost pressures," she added.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said there were "notable falls in production and construction" which affected GDP in May.

She said the decline in production was led by "oil and gas extraction, car manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry."

 
economic growthgdplabourrachel reevesuk economy

Related News

Hermes Birkin handbag
Fashion

Hermes Birkin handbag fetches record £7.4m at Paris auction

Djokovic-Wimbledon-Getty
Tennis

Djokovic meets Sinner in Wimbledon semi-final; Alcaraz faces Fritz

Navratri festival in Wembley
UK

Navratri festival in Wembley faces objections

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shuts down criticism after choosing hot dog over vada pav in viral video

More For You

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates

The bank's commitment to green lending reflects focus on sustainability (Photo: Getty Images)

SBI UK cuts mortgage rates

BANKING major State Bank of India (UK) has cut interest rates on its buy-to-let mortgage products to help landlords reduce borrowing costs.

The bank said the rate cuts would help landlords invest in rental properties and meet growing demand for rental homes across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starlink

Starlink will next need to acquire spectrum from the government, build ground infrastructure, and carry out testing and trials to meet the agreed security requirements. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Starlink gets final clearance to launch in India

INDIA’s space regulator on Wednesday granted Starlink a licence to begin commercial operations in the country, removing the final regulatory barrier for the satellite internet provider.

The company, led by Elon Musk, has been waiting since 2022 for licences to start operations in India. It received an initial approval last month from India’s telecom ministry and was waiting for clearance from the space regulator.

Keep ReadingShow less
LET Mining: The world's leading cloud mining platform, the best way to earn passive income

LET Mining: The world's leading cloud mining platform, the best way to earn passive income

Today, as the digital economy continues to evolve, passive income is no longer a wealth tool exclusive to the rich, but something that everyone can touch and participate in. With the integration of blockchain technology and green energy, LET Mining is providing global users with a new way of passive income: no operation, zero technical threshold, and daily income.

What is LET Mining?

LET Mining is an innovative cloud mining service platform that simplifies the complex cryptocurrency mining process into a few simple steps through cloud computing technology, allowing ordinary users to easily participate in digital currency mining and obtain stable passive income without purchasing expensive hardware equipment or mastering professional technical knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR Tata

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England.

JLR Q1 sales dip as US tariffs hit exports

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 10.7 per cent drop in sales for the April–June quarter, as a temporary pause in shipments to the United States and the phase-out of Jaguar’s legacy models weighed on volumes.

The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, sold 87,286 units to dealers worldwide during the quarter, compared to 97,755 units in the same period last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh seeks US deal to shield garment industry from tariffs

Workers are engaged at their sewing stations in a garment factory in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bangladesh seeks US deal to shield garment industry from tariffs

BANGLADESH, the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer, aims to strike a trade deal with the US before Donald Trump's punishing tariffs kick in next week, said the country's top commerce official.

Dhaka is proposing to buy Boeing planes and boost imports of US wheat, cotton and oil in a bid to reduce the trade deficit, which Trump used as the reason for imposing painful levies in his "Liberation Day" announcement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc