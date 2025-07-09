Investigators focus on engine fuel controls as Air India crash report nears release

Highlights:

Investigators are focusing on fuel control switches in the Air India crash.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

A preliminary report is expected by Friday, around 30 days after the crash.

A PRELIMINARY report into the Air India crash that killed 241 people in June is expected by Friday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said investigators have narrowed their focus to the movement of the aircraft’s fuel control switches.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, after it began losing altitude at around 650 feet. Of the 242 people on board, 241 died, along with others on the ground.

Investigators are examining the movement of the engine fuel control switches after analysing data from the plane’s flight and voice recorders, one of the sources said. The probe has also included a Boeing simulation of the aircraft’s final moments.

The same source said the investigation has not raised any immediate concerns about mechanical failure, and no bulletin has been issued to airlines recommending changes to 787 operations.

Boeing declined to comment.

The Air Current aviation publication was the first to report that investigators were focusing on the fuel switches, which are responsible for powering the aircraft’s two engines.

It is not yet clear what specific actions involving the fuel switches are being examined.

According to the Air Current, information from the black boxes does not confirm or rule out whether the actions that led to the loss of thrust were improper, inadvertent or intentional.

US aviation safety expert John Cox said the fuel switches cannot be moved accidentally. “You can’t bump them and they move,” he said. He added that if a switch is shut off, the impact on engine power would be almost immediate.

Most air crashes result from a combination of factors. Reuters had earlier reported that investigators were focusing at least in part on engine thrust.

Although the report by Indian investigators could be released on Friday, the three sources cautioned that the timeline could change. It is also unclear how much detail will be included in the report, which is expected roughly 30 days after the June 12 crash.

The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is leading the investigation under international rules, did not respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

Information release

The investigation has faced criticism over limited information being made public. It took nearly two weeks to retrieve and analyse the flight recorder data. The government held only one press conference and did not take questions.

India has now reversed an earlier decision, first reported by Reuters, to block a UN aviation expert from participating in the probe. Two senior sources said a specialist from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been granted observer status, following a request by the agency.

ICAO declined to comment, stating that public discussions about “cooperative arrangements” would require approval from the state involved.

The crash comes as the Tata Group works to rebuild Air India’s reputation and overhaul its fleet after taking over the airline from the government in 2022.

India is pushing to expand its aviation sector, with the government aiming to turn the country into a job-creating global hub like Dubai, which currently handles a large share of India’s international air traffic.

A parliamentary panel is also set to review civil aviation safety and has called several industry and government officials to testify on Wednesday. The agenda will include questions about the recent crash.

(With inputs from agencies)