Probing all angles in Air India crash, including sabotage: Minister

A team investigating the crash began extracting and analysing data from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to reconstruct the events leading to the crash.

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 30, 2025
INDIA’s junior civil aviation minister said on Sunday that all possible angles, including sabotage, were being looked into as part of the investigation into the Air India crash.

All but one of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were killed when it crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. Authorities have identified 19 others who died on the ground. However, a police source told AFP after the crash that the death toll on the ground was 38.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told NDTV that the investigation was examining “all angles”, including sabotage, in response to a specific question about the possibility.

India declines UN investigator’s participation in Air India crash probe: Report

“It has never happened before that both engines have shut off together,” Mohol said in the same interview, referring to speculation about a dual-engine failure.

He said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the final report is released.

A team investigating the crash began extracting and analysing data from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder this week to reconstruct the events leading to the crash.

Air India crash: Black box data being analysed to reconstruct events

Air India said the aircraft was “well-maintained” and that the pilots were experienced.

“It (the plane crash) was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB has begun a full investigation into it... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage. The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed... several agencies are working on it,” Mohol told NDTV.

Mohol said the extraction and analysis of the data was underway at a new state-of-the-art laboratory in Delhi.

