Air India crash: Death toll rises to 279 as DNA identification continues

Professor Jagtar Singh, chair, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, has received a CBE for services to the NHS along with Prem Babu Goyal, Alderman, City of London Corporation, for public service.

Recipients of the OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) include Sunita Arora, founder, the Arora Charitable Foundation, for services to the charitable sector and to philanthropy; Avinderjit Bhatia, chief nurse, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS and nursing and Rita Hirani, strategic advisor and CEO, MindOut. for services to women, to the LGBTQ+ community, and to victims of domestic abuse.



Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said, “This year’s birthday honours list is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary dedication, compassion, and service that exists in every corner of our country.



"From community champions to cultural icons, each recipient reflects the very best of Britain. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them all.”



Some famous names in the list are David Beckham, former England captain, who receives a knighthood for services to sport and charity; sculptor Sir Antony Gormley who has been made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to art and Emma Bridgewater, known for her distinctive ceramics, who has been made a dame.



Other Asians recognised by the monarch are Jaspal Singh Taggar, 46, from Nottingham, who received an MBE, for services to general practice and general practice teaching.



He is the head of the primary care education unit at the University of Nottingham and played a key role in the development and large-scale expansion of primary care clinical placements to 1,000 students. Singh Taggar led the region to be consistently in the top five for national research recruiters in the past five years.

Farhan Adam, 48, from Leicester, also received an MBE, for services to education. He has led Crown Hills Community College since 2017, a multicultural school of 1,500 pupils and under his leadership, academic outcomes for pupils have improved, from being below national and local authority averages in 2019 to being above in 2023.



In November 2023, he was awarded ‘Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School’ at the 2023 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Adam also supports local food banks and homelessness initiatives, offering free weekly hot meals to struggling families.



Glaswegian Zahrah Mahmood, known as The Hillwalking Hijabi, has been recognised with an MBE for voluntary service in Scotland. Mahmood, 34, is known for her work to tackle barriers faced by ethnic minorities in outdoor spaces and shares her hillwalking adventures through social media where she offers practical advice to beginners. She was recently appointed president of Ramblers Scotland.

In the arts and culture sector, Sonia Sabri and Sudarshan Singh Chana both received an MBE. Kathak exponent Sabri, 47, from Birmingham, was recognised for her services to dance. She is known to be the first and only British-born female Asian professional dance artist fully trained in Britain.



Sabri has performed in the UK and abroad; in 2022, she was part of the inauguration ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The artist is known for dance therapy sessions online during lockdowns and her work using Kathak to support literacy development in children and adults.



Singh Chana, 43, also from Birmingham, is renowned for his playing of the drum instruments tabla and jori and efforts to promote and preserve the oral tradition of Sikh music. He has made a particular study of dhrupad, the oldest form of Indian classical music and has a specialist knowledge of rare rhythmic compositions



The accomplished musician has performed at Buckingham Palace as well as the UK and in the US, Canada, Malaysia, Italy, Kenya, South Africa and Israel.



Zarith Nasa Hussain, 55, Bradford, received a BEM for services to cricket. Nasa Hussain is known for his volunteering, coaching and prominently groundskeeping at Bradford Park Avenue Cricket Club.



Bolton’s Prashant Jayantilal Ladva has also been awarded a BEM for services to British Citizen Doctors Trained Overseas

Jayantilal Ladva founded LinkMedics, a digital platform which supports and recruits’ British citizens who have completed their medical training overseas. It provides conversion courses for doctors who, like him, have trained outside the NHS. He also mentors young migrants who aspire to work in the NHS.



Proving that age is no bar to a commitment for service Adarsh Khullar, 84, has been recognised with a BEM for services to the Scottish Asian Ekta Group. The Glaswegian set up the Grub Club (GC), so children and their families would come into the centre to enjoy activities and enjoy a bonus of lunch.



During the Covid-19 lockdown, she and her team ran the club, adapting the format to home delivery, distributing meals to the elderly and vulnerable residents. More recently, during the cost of living crisis, she stepped up parcel deliveries, ensuring poorer people have access to nutritious, home cooked meals.



Another community worker recognised with a BEM is Aruna Bipin Mistry, 62, from Warwickshire, for services to higher education, particularly in the teaching of practical engineering and sciences.



Bipin Mistry played a key role in designing the University of Birmingham’s £45 million Collaborative Teaching Laboratory (CTL), which promotes multidisciplinary STEM lab teaching.



Her efforts over 45 years have benefited more than 10,000 students. The CTL has won numerous design and teaching awards, and she continues to host visits from other institutions eager to replicate its success.



Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, said: “I send my congratulations to all of the recipients of this year’s Birthday Honours List, and thank them for their contributions to their communities and the country.



“If you know someone who has done something incredible, nominate them for an honour so the nation can recognise their achievements.”



Anyone can nominate someone for an honour.



If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Prem Babu GOYAL OBE

Alderman, City of London Corporation. For Public Service

(London, Greater London)

Frederick Khandekar PERRY

Lately Director, Advanced Manufacturing, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Business and Trade

(London, Greater London)

Tanuja RANDERY

Managing Director and Vice President, Amazon Web Services, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. For services to Business and the Technology Sector

(London, Greater London)

Professor Jagtar SINGH OBE

Lately Chair, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to the NHS

(Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Sayed Ali ABBAS

For services to Peacebuilding and to Interfaith Dialogue

(London, Greater London)

Professor Robin Raihan ALI FMedSci

Professor of Human Molecular Genetics, King 's College London. For services to Gene and Cell Therapies

(London, Greater London)

Sunita ARORA

Founder, The Arora Charitable Foundation. For services to the Charitable Sector and to Philanthropy

(Virginia Water, Surrey)

Avinderjit BHATIA

Chief Nurse, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and Nursing

(Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Rita HIRANI

Strategic Advisor and Lately Chief Executive Officer, MindOut. For services to Women, to the LGBTQ+ Community, and to Victims of Domestic Abuse

(London, Greater London)

Mohammed Umar HUSSAIN MBE

Police Staff, Chief Finance Officer, South Wales Police. For services to Policing

(Newport, Gwent)

Professor Muhammad Afzal JAVED

Consultant Psychiatrist, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust and Lately Honorary Associate Clinical Professor, University of Warwick. For services to Mental Health

(Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

Pooja KANDA

Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner, Justice for Ronan. For services to the Prevention of Knife Crime

(Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Dr Kulin Kantilal PATEL

Veterinary Advisor for International Trade, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Animal Health and to International Trade

(London, Greater London)

Rasheed Nicholas John PENDRY

Director of Practice, Children's Services, Wandsworth Borough Council. For services to Children and Family Social Care

(London, Greater London)

Vaibhav PURI

Director of Sector Strategy and Transformation, Rail Safety and Standards Board. For services to Rail Safety and Standards

(St Neots, Cambridgeshire)

Mohammad SADIQUE (Sid Sadique)

Chairman and Owner, Electra Commercial Vehicles Ltd. For services to the Automotive and Transport Industry

(Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Hanifa Unisa SHAH

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University. For services to Higher Education

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Professor Pankaj SHARMA

Director, Institute of Cardiovascular Research, Royal Holloway University of London. For services to Research in Strokes in South Asian People

(London, Greater London)

Ranjit SINGH

Vice Principal for Quality and Learner Experience, Hull College. For services to Further Education

(London, Greater London)

Dr Parag SINGHAL

Consultant Endocrinologist, Weston Area Health NHS Trust. For services to Health Education and Black and Minority Ethnic Doctors

(Weston-super-Mare, Somerset)

Captain Jagjit Singh SOHAL

Chair, WW1 Sikh Memorial Fund. For services to the Commemoration of Commonwealth Soldiers who served Great Britain

(Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Farhan ADAM

Headteacher, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester. For services to Education

(Leicester, Leicestershire)

Surdarshan Singh CHANA

Indian Classical Musician. For services to Music and Sikh Culture

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Hafsha DADABHAI-SHAIKH

Director, Smartlyte - Get Families Talking. For services to Digital Inclusion

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Umeshkumar DESAI

For services to Higher Education

(Leicester, Leicestershire)

Zamiha DESAI

Founder, RecommendAsian and Founder, ProfessionalAsian. For services to the British Asian Community

(London, Greater London)

Neelam DEVESHER DL

Chair, Community Foundation for Surrey and Chair, Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum. For services to Charity and to the community in Surrey

(Leatherhead, Surrey)

Riazul HASSAN

Head of Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, Welsh Government. For services to Community Relations and the Vision of a Racism-free Wales

(Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Muhbeen HUSSAIN

For Political Services to Integration, Cohesion and to British Society

(Grays, Essex)

Amina HUSSEIN

Operations Manager, International Family Tracing, British Red Cross. For services to the Red Cross

(London, Greater London)

Professor Noor Ul Owase JEELANI

Professor of Paediatric Neurosurgery, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Neurosurgery and Global Child Health

(Loughton, Essex)

Pravin Ravji Kara JETHWA

Delivery Officer, Regions Group London, Department for Education. For services to Education

(Watford, Hertfordshire)

Sujan KATUWAL

For services to the community in the Royal Borough of Greenwich

(London, Greater London)

Fazilette Sultana KHAN

Founder Trustee, Greenseas Trust. For services to Marine Conservation

(London, Greater London)

Muzahid Uddin KHAN DL

For services to Charity and to the community in Oldham

(Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Mohan Singh KUNDI

Chair, Sefton Carers Centre. For services to Charity

(Formby, Merseyside)

Zahrah MAHMOOD

President, Ramblers Scotland. For Voluntary Service in Scotland

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Ram Kishan MEHMI

Councillor for Pleck, Walsall and Trustee, Darlaston Temple. For services to Faith and Integration

(Walsall, West Midlands)

Muhammad Abdul MUSABBIR

Chair, Hyde Bangladesh Welfare Association. For services to Community Cohesion

(Hyde, Greater Manchester)

Parimalkumar Bhanuprasad PATEL

Paralegal Officer, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order

(London, Greater London)

Sanjay Mahendra PATEL

Lately Managing Director, The Hundred. For services to Cricket

(Marlow, Buckinghamshire)

Sat PAUL

For services to the community in Bedford, Bedfordshire

(Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Professor Raman Kant PRINJA

Professor of Astrophysics, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University College London. For services to Academia and Education

(London, Greater London)

Sonia SABRI

Dance Artist. For services to Dance

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Shahbaz Hussain SHAH

Firefighter, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Lancashire

(Nelson, Lancashire)

Monaser SHAHZAD (Mona Shah)

Founder and Managing Director, Harry Specters. For services to Training and Employment for Young People with Autism

(Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Aruna Kumari SHARMA

Lately Headteacher, Villiers High School, London. For services to Education

(London, Greater London)

Dr Richa SINHA

Chair, The Scottish Hindu Foundation. For services to the Hindu Community in Scotland and to Tackling Hinduphobia

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Professor Jaspal Singh TAGGAR

Head, Undergraduate Primary Care Education and Director, Primary Care Education Unit, University of Nottingham. For services to General Practice and General Practice Teaching

(Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Vasim UL-HAQ

Vice Chair and Treasurer, Thames Reach Charity. For services to the Homeless in London

(Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire)

Shahid ULLAH

Work Coach, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public and Charitable Service

(London, Greater London)

Sandeep WALES

Quality Improvement Advisor and Co-Chair, Together Network, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Supporting Ethnically Diverse Ambulance Staff

(Bishop Auckland, County Durham)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Muhammad AHSAN

Community Safety Officer, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Essex

(Chelmsford, Essex)

Ram Prakash GUPTA

For services to the community in Lancashire and Greater Manchester

(Blackburn, Lancashire)

Zarith Nasa HUSSAIN

For services to Cricket

(Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Mujahid KHAN

For services to the Development, Practice, and Teaching of Tang Soo Do

(Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Adarsh KHULLAR

Founder and Chair, Scottish Asian Ekta Group. For services to the Scottish Asian Ekta Group

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Dr Prashant Jayantilal LADVA

Doctor, NHS and Chief Executive Officer, LinkMedics. For services to British Citizen Doctors Trained Overseas

(Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Aruna Bipin MISTRY

Laboratory Teacher, Science and Engineering, University of Birmingham. For services to Higher Education

(Coventry, Warwickshire)

Hafsa OMAR

Founder, Moss Side Eco Squad. For services to the community in Manchester

(Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Amish Dipakkumar PATEL

Director, Hodgson Pharmacy. For services to Community Pharmacy

(London, Greater London)

Ali QADAR

For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Santosh SHARMA

Volunteer, Oxfam. For Charitable Service

(Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

OVERSEAS AND INTERNATIONAL LIST

MBE

Raj GHOSE, Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.