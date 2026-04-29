Starmer, Khan condemn stabbing of two Jewish men in north London

TWO Jewish men were stabbed in north London on Wednesday in an incident in Golders Green, as authorities confirmed a suspect had been arrested. The Metropolitan Police said two men, one in his 70s and one in his 30s, were treated at the scene for stab wounds.

“They have been taken to hospital and both are in a stable condition.”

Police said a suspect was arrested after attempting to stab officers. The Shomrim Jewish neighbourhood watch said a man was seen running with a knife “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public”.

A 45-year-old suspect was detained by members of Shomrim before police officers used an electroshock weapon on him, the group said. The victims were treated by Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer ambulance service.

The attack took place in Golders Green, which has a large Jewish community. It follows a series of arson incidents targeting synagogues and community sites in north London in recent weeks.

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“Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack. We are grateful to officers who swiftly tasered and arrested the suspect before he could cause further harm,” said Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams.

“We are aware of the significant distress and concern this incident is likely to cause following a number of incidents in the local area,” he said. Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing will lead the investigation alongside the Met.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told lawmakers in parliament about the incident.

“The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain,” he wrote on X. “Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack “on two Jewish Londoners” was “appalling”.

“London's Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society,” he said on X.

Israel’s foreign ministry criticised the UK government after the attack.

“After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control,” it said on X.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom... Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently,” it added.

In a separate statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “horrified” by the incident.

“In one of the great capital cities of the West, it has become dangerous to openly walk the streets as a Jew,” he wrote on X. “It's time for the world to wake up and fight this vicious wave of Jew hatred with all possible means.”

The stabbing follows earlier incidents, including a deadly assault on a synagogue in northern Manchester last October on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. That attack killed two people and seriously injured three.

In London, the first incident in late March saw four ambulances belonging to Hatzola set ablaze. Other incidents included an attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow and damage to the premises of a Jewish charity. Finchley Reform Synagogue was also targeted last week.

Police have arrested 26 people in connection with the incidents, which began after the start of the US-Iran war on Iran on February 28. Some attacks have been claimed by a group identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).

Monitoring groups have reported an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Britain, particularly since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 instances of anti-Jewish hate across the UK last year, a four per cent rise on 2024, but lower than 2023.