Three charged over arson attack on Jewish charity ambulances in London

THREE men have been charged with arson after four ambulances linked to a Jewish charity were damaged in a fire in London, British police said on Friday.

Hamza Iqbal, 20, and Rehan Khan, 19, both British citizens, are due to appear at Westminster court on Saturday along with an unnamed 17-year-old UK-Pakistani dual national in connection with the March 23 incident.

Police said the three were arrested at separate addresses in east London on Wednesday.

They have been charged with arson, "being reckless as to whether life would be endangered," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Two men in their 40s, who had been arrested earlier, were released on bail on March 25.

The ambulances were parked next to a synagogue in Golders Green in north-west London, an area with a Jewish population.

The vehicles were operated by Hatzola, a volunteer organisation that provides free medical transport and emergency response services in north London.

No one was physically injured. Police said they are treating the case as an antisemitic hate crime.

The incident has not been declared a terror offence, but counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation.

A group identifying itself as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) has claimed responsibility.

The group, which describes itself as the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, has also claimed similar incidents in Belgium and the Netherlands.

French counter-terrorism officials have said the group may have been linked to a foiled bomb plot targeting a Bank of America branch in Paris on March 28.

After the fire in Golders Green, police said security would be increased at Jewish community sites across London.

(With inputs from agencies)