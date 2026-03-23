Four Jewish ambulances set on fire in London, police probe hate crime

POLICE said on Monday they are investigating a suspected arson attack as an antisemitic hate crime after volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation were set on fire.

Prime minister Keir Starmer condemned the burning of four vehicles in north London, calling it a "deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack".

"My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society," he said in a post on X.

The London Fire Brigade said it was alerted to vehicles on fire at Highfield Court in Golders Green at 1:40 am.

Around 40 firefighters attended the scene and found that multiple cylinders on the vehicles had exploded, breaking windows in a nearby block.

London's Metropolitan Police said the burnt vehicles were four Hatzalah ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance Service.

"Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and all fires were put out, police said.

"We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage," Superintendent Sarah Jackson said, adding that no arrest has been made.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and some roads in the area were closed.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shomrim North West London, a charity and volunteer neighbourhood watch group, condemned the arson and said it was a "targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the local Jewish community".

"An attack on these ambulances is an attack on the safety, wellbeing, and resilience of our community... There is no place for antisemitism or hate in our society," the group wrote on Facebook.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the incident as "a sickening attack on Jewish ambulances" and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors antisemitism in the UK, said in a statement on X that it was assisting police with enquiries.

The ambulances are run by Hatzola, which was established in 1979 and is operated by volunteers.

It provides free medical transport and emergency response to people living in north London.

Monitoring groups have reported a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Britain in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies)