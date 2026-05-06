Starmer warns Iran as police step up response to antisemitic attacks

Highlights
- Starmer warns Iran and other states against fuelling antisemitic violence in UK
- Police launch specialist 100-officer unit to protect Jewish communities in London
- Counter-terrorism police probe possible Iranian links to arson attacks
- UK announces fresh funding and new university reporting requirements on antisemitism
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Tuesday urged leaders from across society to work together to tackle antisemitism after the stabbing of two Jewish men and a series of attacks targeting Jewish communities.
Speaking at a meeting attended by representatives from business, health, culture, higher education and policing alongside members of the Jewish community, Starmer said antisemitism must be eradicated “from every corner”.
The meeting came as counter-terrorism police confirmed they had launched an investigation into an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London. The incident was the latest in a series of arson attacks on Jewish targets since March, most of them in north London, some of which authorities are examining for possible Iranian links.
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“Our message to Iran or to any other country that might seek to foment violence, hatred or division in society, is that it will not be tolerated,” Starmer said, adding that the government was fast-tracking legislation to tackle threats.
The attacks have increased concern within Jewish communities and added pressure on the government to respond. The opposition Conservative Party has described antisemitism as a “national emergency”.
Starmer, whose wife is Jewish, said last week’s stabbings formed part of a broader rise in antisemitism against Britain’s 290,000 Jews, leaving many feeling frightened and angry.
The government has raised the national terrorism threat level to “severe” and announced an additional 25 million pounds to strengthen protection for Jewish communities.
A new 1-million-pound support package was also announced to tackle antisemitism in high-risk areas, while a further 500,000 pounds was allocated to the local authority covering the area where the stabbings took place.
Starmer also announced new requirements for universities to publish details of antisemitic incidents on campuses and the steps being taken to address them.
“Only by working together, we eradicate antisemitism from every corner,” Starmer said.
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Separately, London police said they were setting up a specialist protection team of 100 officers, including counter-terrorism specialists, to help protect Jewish communities across the capital.
The plan, announced on Wednesday, follows a series of antisemitic incidents, including the stabbing of two Jewish men and attacks on Jewish property.
Police also announced more arrests linked to antisemitism, including the detention of a 35-year-old man on Saturday after rocks were thrown at an ambulance belonging to the Jewish community.
London police chief Mark Rowley said Jewish communities were facing “sustained threats” from hostile state actors, as well as extreme right-wing groups, elements of the extreme left and Islamist terrorists.
Detectives are examining whether the arson incidents have possible Iranian links after British security officials warned that Iran was using criminal proxies to carry out hostile activity.
Since late March, several arson attacks have been reported, with four Jewish ambulances burned and synagogues targeted. Last week, two Jewish men were stabbed. Both survived.
Police said around 50 people had been arrested over the past four weeks for antisemitic hate crimes and eight individuals had been charged. A further 28 arrests were made as part of investigations involving counter-terrorism policing linked to arson and other serious incidents.
“This new team will be primarily focused on protecting the Jewish community, which faces some of the highest levels of hate crime alongside significant terrorist and hostile state threats,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
The Global Terrorism Index said terrorism-linked deaths fell globally in 2025 but rose 280 per cent in Western countries, driven largely by antisemitism, Islamophobia and political terrorism.
British government data published last year showed increases in hate crimes against both Jewish and Muslim communities following the 2023 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
(With inputs from agencies)