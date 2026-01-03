Skip to content
Hindu and Sikh groups warn against UK's proposed anti-Muslim hostility definition

British faith organisations express concerns over leaked draft, citing risks to freedom of expression and potential unintended consequences

The proposed definition describes anti-Muslim hostility as engaging in criminal acts

iStock (Representative image)
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 03, 2026
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Hindu Council UK and Network of Sikh Organisations raise concerns over "deeply flawed" draft definition.
  • Groups warn terminology like "racialisation" could suppress legitimate criticism of religious beliefs.
  • Government working group defends proposal as achieving "the right balance" between protection and freedom.

British Hindu and Sikh organisations have raised serious concerns about a leaked draft definition of anti-Muslim hostility currently being considered by the UK government, warning it could have dangerous unintended consequences for freedom of expression.

Hindu Council UK has written to Communities secretary Steve Reed this week, describing the proposed definition as "deeply flawed" and potentially harmful to minority communities.

The draft, submitted by the government's Working Group on Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, was leaked to media last month and excludes the term "Islamophobia".

The proposed definition describes anti-Muslim hostility as engaging in criminal acts including violence, vandalism, harassment and intimidation directed at Muslims because of their religion, ethnicity or appearance.

It also covers prejudicial stereotyping and "racialisation" of Muslims as a collective group and prohibited discrimination in public and economic life.

Organisation raises concerns

Hindu Council UK's primary concern centres on the definition's failure to distinguish between hostility towards Muslims as people and criticism of Islam as a belief system.

The organisation, while unequivocally condemning hatred and violence against Muslims, argues the terminology creates dangerous ambiguity.

"By referring to 'racialisation' and 'collective characteristics', the definition risks treating a religion and its associated ideas, doctrines, and practices as if they were immune from critique," the Council stated, adding that freedom of expression includes the right to challenge and criticise ideas.

Hardeep Singh from the Network of Sikh Organisations echoed these concerns, warning the definition is "extremely vague".

He cautioned that although non-statutory, the definition would be used by councils, universities, employers and police to determine hate crimes and non-crime hate incidents.

The Hindu Council UK noted that concerns are shared across Hindu, Sikh, Christian, secular and free-speech organisations about the definition's failure to distinguish between hostility towards people and criticism of beliefs.

The National Secular Society has requested a full public consultation before any implementation.

Baroness Shaista Gohir, a Working Group member, defended the submission to the BBC, claiming it "safeguards individuals while avoiding overreach".

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment on the leaked draft but confirmed it is "tackling hatred and extremism" while defending freedom of speech.

islamophobiahindu council ukfree speechanti-muslim hate

Keep ReadingShow less
