Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UAE limits state funding for students planning UK study over Islamist radicalisation concerns

Abu Dhabi limits federal scholarships for British institutions as concerns mount over Muslim Brotherhood's campus influence

UAE limits state funding for students planning UK study over Islamist radicalisation concerns

The UAE's move to restrict state-funded students from studying in the UK could significantly impact their numbers on British campuses,

iStock - Representative image
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 09, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • UAE federal funding for UK university scholarships curtailed while wealthier families can still pay privately for British education.
  • Emirati student numbers in Britain doubled from 2017 to 2024, reaching 8,500, potentially facing major impact from restrictions.
  • Muslim Brotherhood proscribed as terrorist organisation by UAE but not UK despite 2014 David Cameron inquiry.

The United Arab Emirates is restricting students from enrolling at UK universities amid fears campuses are being radicalised by Islamist groups, officials have confirmed.

Abu Dhabi federal funding for state scholarships has been limited for citizens hoping to study in Britain, officials told the Financial Times and the Times.

Those with knowledge of the situation cite tensions over Britain's decision not to proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood and concerns about its influence on university campuses.

Radicalisation fears

The Muslim Brotherhood is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UAE, which has long campaigned for European nations including Britain to do the same.

The Emirati government is not imposing a blanket ban, meaning wealthier families can still send their children to study in the UK if they pay privately, while significant funding continues for those seeking university degrees elsewhere.

Dozens of suspected Brotherhood members were rounded up and jailed in the country, and the government supported the Egyptian military when it overthrew the presidency of group member Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

The UAE led a lobbying campaign that prompted David Cameron's Conservative government to launch an inquiry into the group in 2014.

John Jenkins, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, concluded its beliefs were opposed to British values but did not find sufficient evidence to ban it. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has vowed to proscribe the Brotherhood if he becomes prime minister.

Concerns exist in Britain that the group has infiltrated university campuses, using student organisations to invite Islamist speakers who give lectures that flirt with extremism.

The UAE's move to restrict state-funded students from studying in the UK could significantly impact their numbers on British campuses, which have doubled between 2017 and 2024 to reach 8,500.

This represents a substantial shift in educational partnerships between the two nations, potentially affecting universities that have become increasingly dependent on international student fees.

uaeislamist extremismhigher educationuk universities

Related News

anas-sarwar-elections
News

Anas Sarwar says he can win Scotland despite Starmer’s unpopularity

Modi Trump
News

India-US trade deal stalled as Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

UK population
News

UK population growth may stall as births fall behind deaths

Madhav Gadgil
News

Indian ecologist Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

More For You

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Biman Bangladesh Airlines said its first Dhaka–Karachi flight is scheduled for January 29 and will operate twice a week. These will be the first regular direct flights between the two countries since 2012. (Photo credit: Biman Airlines)

Bangladesh and Pakistan to restart direct flights after 14-year gap

BANGLADESH and Pakistan will resume direct flights after more than a decade, Dhaka’s national airline said on Thursday, as ties between the two countries improve.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines said its first Dhaka–Karachi flight is scheduled for January 29 and will operate twice a week. These will be the first regular direct flights between the two countries since 2012.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us