David Miliband: Labour is unpopular because it hasn't changed enough

DAVID MILIBAND has publicly criticised Sir Keir Starmer's government, saying Labour is unpopular because it has not done enough to change the country.

The former foreign secretary, speaking at the Hay Festival on Saturday (23), said the government's poor standing with voters had a straightforward explanation: "There hasn't been enough change – that's the simple reason."

Miliband, who left Parliament in 2013 to lead the International Rescue Committee humanitarian organisation in New York, said Sir Keir had not gone far enough to encourage business investment, tackle youth unemployment or make Britain an attractive place for global capital, the Telegraph reported.

Without those steps, he said, it would be impossible to "turbocharge" the economy.

In remarks widely seen as a dig at the prime minister's communication style, he said good politics came down to three things: "What's your cause? What are your signature policies – high dosage, high impact signature policies – and thirdly, explain, explain, explain."

Positive work on apprenticeships

Miliband was careful to acknowledge that the government had done positive work on apprenticeships, breakfast clubs, renewable energy and getting people back into work. But he warned that critics pushing for a change of leader needed to also push for a change of direction, saying: "If those who are arguing to change the prime minister don't change the policy, nothing will be different."

He twice stopped short of ruling out a return to British politics when pressed by the audience, though he gave no indication of firm plans. "I'll do my professional work where I can do most with my values," he said, adding that being "a good dad and a good husband" remained his priority.

Miliband also played down reports linking his brother Ed to a possible promotion to chancellor under a future leadership change, saying it was not something they had spoken about. "Even if I had, I wouldn't be talking about it with you," he said. "Why should he have to carry a load of my running commentary?"

Miliband served as energy secretary under Tony Blair and foreign secretary under Gordon Brown before standing for the Labour leadership in 2010, when he was narrowly beaten by his brother Ed in a closely fought contest.