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Marvel boss “did not expect” 'Spider-Man' to beat 'Endgame' record as film hits $1.19 billion

'Spider-Man' just dethroned 'Avengers: Endgame' in record time

Marvel boss “did not expect” 'Spider-Man' to beat 'Endgame' record as film hits $1.19 billion

The result adds another major box-office achievement to a film that has been setting records since its release

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten Avengers: Endgame to become the fastest film to reach $500 million (£375 million) in North America.
  • Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige admitted he did not expect Endgame’s record to be broken.
  • The Tom Holland-led film has crossed £866 million worldwide in its first week.

Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did not expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to beat one of Avengers: Endgame’s major box-office records. The Tom Holland-led film reached £381 million in North America after seven days, overtaking Endgame, which took eight days to reach the same milestone in 2019.

Kevin Feige reacts to Endgame record falling

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered a series of strong weekday figures, helping it reach £375 million in North America faster than any film before it. It also became the fastest film to cross £300 million domestically, doing so in four days.

Feige admitted he did not expect the 2019 Marvel blockbuster's record to be beaten. “I did not expect ‘Endgame’s’ [domestic] record to be beat, but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie,” he told Variety.

The film earned around £35 million on its first Monday, beating Black Panther’s previous record, followed by around £31 million on Tuesday. Its Wednesday haul of about £24 million was the second biggest for that day, behind The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses £866 million worldwide

The film has also continued its strong run internationally, crossing £750 million worldwide in six days. That makes it the second-fastest film to reach the milestone after Endgame, which managed it in five days.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is officially the new king of the MCUGetty Images

Its worldwide total has now passed £866 million, making Brand New Day the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far after overtaking Toy Story 5. Only 23 films have crossed the £375 million mark in North America, including six MCU films.

Could Tom Holland’s Spider-Man challenge another record?

Current projections suggest Brand New Day could reach around £691 million in North America, which would put it close to The Force Awakens, whose domestic total stands at about £702 million.

With IMAX screens only beginning to open up to the film this week and no major new releases immediately ahead, Brand New Day could continue adding to its impressive run.

For Marvel, the biggest talking point remains the record Feige did not expect to fall. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now done exactly that, beating Endgame to the £375 million milestone by a full day.

kevin feigetom hollandmarvelavengers: endgamebox office recordsspider-man: brand new day
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