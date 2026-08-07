SS Rajamouli shoots 'Varanasi' entirely on IMAX, marking a first for non-English cinema

Highlights

SS Rajamouli says Varanasi is being shot entirely on IMAX.

The Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer would be the first non-English film filmed entirely in the format.

Around 80 per cent of the film has been completed, with its release set for April 7, 2027.

SS Rajamouli is taking Varanasi into new territory, with the filmmaker revealing that the entire film is being shot on IMAX. If completed as planned, it will become the first non-English film to be shot entirely in the premium format.

The film would also be only the second movie ever filmed entirely on IMAX, following Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, putting Rajamouli’s latest project in rare company.

Rajamouli reveals the scale of Varanasi

Speaking to Tsounami, Rajamouli said he chose not to reveal too much about the story through the film’s title announcement teaser.

“I didn't want to reveal too much because it wouldn't do justice to the film,” he said, explaining that the video was instead created to give audiences an idea of the experience without revealing the story.

Production is also moving at a fast pace. Rajamouli said each completed sequence is immediately edited and sent to the visual effects team, allowing different departments to work in parallel.

80 per cent of the film is complete

Rajamouli revealed that the production has already completed its biggest action sequences, with the remaining work focused on smaller scenes and other portions of the film.

“We’ve shot about 80 percent of the film; the other 20 percent is in progress,” he said.

The makers previously unveiled the title and Mahesh Babu’s character at the Hyderabad event ‘Globetrotter’. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character Mandakini was later introduced through a character look released on her 44th birthday on July 18.

Varanasi targets 2027 release

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

With the film being shot entirely on IMAX and most of the production already completed, Rajamouli is positioning Varanasi as one of his most ambitious projects yet.