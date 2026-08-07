Marvel’s next-gen 'X-Men' takes shape as Kit Connor’s Cyclops set to pair with Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey

Highlights

Kit Connor is in talks to play Cyclops in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot.

He could join Sadie Sink, who has officially joined the MCU as Jean Grey.

Samara Weaving is also attached as Emma Frost, with Jake Schreier directing the film.

Marvel’s next generation of X-Men is beginning to take shape, with Heartstopper star Kit Connor in talks to play Cyclops alongside Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey.

Connor is being eyed for the role of Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, whose mutant abilities allow him to fire powerful beams of energy from his eyes. If his deal is finalised, he would join Sink, who has officially been cast as Jean Grey.

Kit Connor could become Marvel’s new Cyclops

Connor, best known for playing Nick Nelson in Heartstopper, is the latest young actor linked to Marvel’s plans for a new X-Men team.

The upcoming film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Thunderbolts. Samara Weaving has also been announced as Emma Frost, a mutant character who has been portrayed as both a villain and a hero.

The project will mark the first standalone X-Men film since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Connor and Sink could bring a new dynamic to the X-Men

If Connor takes on the role, his Cyclops will share the screen with Sink's Jean Grey, creating a new version of one of the central relationships associated with the X-Men.

Jean Grey has previously been played by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. Sink, known for Stranger Things, has now taken over the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel has not yet revealed when or where Sink's Jean Grey will appear next.

Marvel is moving towards a younger mutant team

The new X-Men reboot follows Marvel's growing use of mutant characters in the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine became a billion-dollar hit in 2024, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps followed in 2025.

Several actors from the earlier 20th Century Fox X-Men films are also returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden are set to reprise their roles as Magneto, Professor X, Mystique and Cyclops.

The returning stars will join the Avengers and other heroes against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Following Doomsday, Marvel is expected to introduce a younger version of the mutant team, with Connor potentially taking over the Cyclops role from Marsden and joining Sink's Jean Grey as the franchise enters its next chapter.