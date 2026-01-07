Skip to content
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser marks X-Men’s entry into the MCU

Film set for release in December 2026

Avengers X-Men’s entry

This is the third teaser released for the film

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jan 07, 2026
Highlights

  • Marvel releases a new teaser centred on the X-Men
  • Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden confirmed to return
  • The Xavier Institute features prominently in the footage
X-Men take centre stage in new teaser

Marvel Studios has unveiled a fresh teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, officially confirming the arrival of major X-Men figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The preview introduces Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, marking the clearest signal yet that the original mutant team is joining the MCU storyline.

This is the third teaser released for the film, following earlier previews focused on Steve Rogers and Thor. Unlike the previous clips, the latest footage is devoted entirely to the X-Men.

Familiar faces return

The teaser features Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen as Magneto, reunited inside the Xavier Institute. The mansion appears deserted, stripped of its former warmth, with the longtime rivals seated at a chessboard — a visual callback to their earlier film appearances.

James Marsden also makes a brief but impactful return as Cyclops. In a battlefield sequence, he removes his visor and unleashes a full-force optic blast. The teaser ends with a title card stating, “The X-Men will return,” confirming their role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel’s slow rebuild of the mutants

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel has been gradually folding legacy X-Men characters into the MCU. Patrick Stewart appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with further nods arriving in The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday appears to be the most expansive step so far, bringing multiple original cast members together within a single crossover project.

Confirmed cast and unanswered questions

Alongside Xavier, Magneto, and Cyclops, Marvel has already confirmed the return of Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Kelsey Grammer as Beas,t and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Whether other familiar mutants such as Wolverine, Storm or Jean Grey will appear has not yet been revealed.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as a large-scale crossover uniting the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

