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Aditi Rao Hydari recalls “mad” experience with Ranbir Kapoor: “He can convince you of anything”

She called Kapoor one of her favourite actors and praised how present he was on set

Aditi Rao Hydari recalls “mad” experience with Ranbir Kapoor: “He can convince you of anything”

Aditi Rao Hydari once had high praise for Ranbir Kapoor after working with him on Rockstar

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Aditi Rao Hydari described working with Ranbir Kapoor on Rockstar as a “mad” experience.
  • She called Kapoor one of her favourite actors and praised how present he was on set.
  • Hydari said his performance could make people believe “anything”.

Aditi Rao Hydari once had high praise for Ranbir Kapoor after working with him on Rockstar, calling the experience “mad” and describing the actor as someone who could make you believe anything.

In an earlier interview, Hydari spoke about sharing the screen with Kapoor and praised his ability to stay completely present while performing. She also called him one of her favourite actors.

Aditi Rao Hydari on Ranbir Kapoor’s acting

Recalling her experience of working with Kapoor on Rockstar, Hydari said: “Working with Ranbir was mad. He’s incredible, so incredible. He’s one of my favourite actors, and he’s so present. He can convince you of anything.”

Her comments highlight the impression Kapoor made on her during the film, particularly his ability to fully inhabit a scene and draw others into his performance.

Kapoor played the lead role of Jordan in Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

From Mani Ratnam’s set to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world

Hydari also recalled moving from a love story with Mani Ratnam to a project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali just three days later.

She said she was overwhelmed when she first walked onto Bhansali’s set, describing the experience as “incredible”. Her first scene there was with Ranveer Singh, whom she had known since the early days of their careers.

Hydari remembered Singh telling her, “Adu, you know that you’re living the dream, right?” The moment made her reflect on the opportunity she was experiencing.

Why Aditi Rao Hydari admires Bhansali

Hydari also spoke about her admiration for Bhansali, saying she loved working with him and the atmosphere he created for his actors and characters.

She said his work came from “love and extreme passion” and noted that while the filmmaker was known for challenging his actors, he challenged himself even more in his search for something new.

For Hydari, that process of constantly trying to create something special made working with Bhansali an experience in itself.

ranbir kapoorramayanabollywoodsanjay leela bhansaliaditi rao hydari
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