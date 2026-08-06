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Tata Steel UK seeks early power supply for electric furnace at Port Talbot

Firm targets full power access for its 3.2 million tonne electric arc furnace by 2029

tata-steel-narendran-port-talbot

Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Highlights

  • Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2028.
  • Talks underway with National Grid to secure partial supply earlier for trials.
  • Project replaces closed blast furnace capacity and receives £500 million government support.
  • Aim is a 90 per cent cut in site-level CO2 emissions, or about 5 million tonnes a year.

TATA STEEL UK expects to secure electricity access for its 3.2 million tonne electric arc furnace by 2029, chief executive T V Narendran has said.

The company is building the furnace at Port Talbot to replace the closed blast furnace plant of the same capacity with an Investment of £1.25 billion.

Narendran, who is also managing director of Tata Steel, said the project is on track and will be ready by 2028. He added that power supply may begin in 2029.

Talks continue with National Grid to obtain earlier supply so that trials can start before full connection. Tata Steel UK will need to run trials before the plant begins operations.

“We are working with the power supplier to see if we can get some power supply before, because they are building the infrastructure. So if we can get one line, then we can do some of the trials before we get the complete supply. Once the plant is ready, we’ll also do the cold trials, etc. So, there is a plan being made to mitigate the impact of the delay in the power infrastructure,” he said.

Narendran said that major demolition work at the site is complete, and fabrication and delivery of equipment continue. He added that access to higher-power electricity is essential for the transition.

The project receives £500 million in government support. It aims to cut site-level CO2 emissions by 90 per cent, equal to 5 million tonnes a year.

In May 2024, Tata Steel signed a connection offer with the Electricity System Operator. The agreement covers new electrical infrastructure to power the furnace by the end of 2027.

As per information shared by Tata Steel, NESO (the National Energy System Operator) is a public body that manages the connection process, including the connection contract with TSUK. NESO also manages operations of the electricity grid in the UK. National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) is a private company that builds, owns, and maintains the connection. The Tata Steel Group has an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes.

(PTI)

blast furnace projectnational grid talksport talbottata steel electric furnaceco2 emissions reductiontata green steelt v narendrantata steel uk
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