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Shah Rukh Khan overtakes Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli with £133.6 million brand value

Shah Rukh Khan leads Kroll's India Celebrity Brand Valuation

Shah Rukh Khan overtakes Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli with £133.6 million brand value

The report says brands are placing greater importance on digital presence

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan leads Kroll's India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 with a brand value of £133.6 million.
  • Ranveer Singh ranks second with £122.3 million, while Virat Kohli is third with £119.0 million.
  • The report says brands are placing greater importance on digital presence, authenticity and long-term public trust.

Shah Rukh Khan has been named India's most valuable celebrity brand, overtaking Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli despite not appearing in a film since Dunki in 2023.

According to Kroll's India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report, the Bollywood superstar's brand is valued at £133.6 million, underlining the strength of his long-term appeal beyond box office releases. The study estimates the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities at nearly £1.5 billion.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the top

The report ranks Shah Rukh Khan first with a brand value of £133.6 million, ahead of Ranveer Singh, whose brand is valued at £122.3 million. Former chart-topper Virat Kohli slipped to third with a valuation of £119.0 million.

Sachin Tendulkar moved up from fifth to fourth with a brand value of £94.6 million, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed the top five after expanding his endorsement portfolio.

Kroll said the rankings take into account factors including endorsement deals, social media influence and overall brand equity.

Digital influence shapes endorsement value

The report, released on 5 August, said brands are increasingly prioritising authenticity, digital engagement and a controversy-free public image over celebrity status alone when selecting ambassadors.

It added that celebrities with a consistent online presence and strong audience engagement continue to attract premium endorsement opportunities.

Commenting on the findings, Umakanta Panigrahi, Managing Director of Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, said a celebrity's digital footprint has become a key factor for brands.

"The emphasis that celebrities place on their digital image and the work they put in maintaining a footprint across digital platforms continues to remain a key differentiator for brands."

Younger stars climb the rankings

Several younger celebrities also recorded notable gains in this year's report.

Ananya Panday rose from 25th to 19th place, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu improved from 28th to 21st. Janhvi Kapoor ranked 23rd and Shraddha Kapoor secured the 24th spot.

According to the report, brands are increasingly rewarding celebrities who combine strong digital engagement with broad audience appeal and long-term commercial partnerships.

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