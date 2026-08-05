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Simone Ashley takes on her darkest role yet in psychological thriller 'This Tempting Madness'

It marks another major departure for Ashley after Bridgerton and The Devil Wears Prada 2

Simone Ashley takes on her darkest role yet in psychological thriller 'This Tempting Madness'

The story blends psychological drama with mystery

YouTube/ aimpublicity
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Aug 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Simone Ashley plays the lead role of Mia in the psychological thriller This Tempting Madness.
  • The film follows a woman trying to uncover the truth after waking from a coma with memory loss.
  • It marks another major departure for Ashley after Bridgerton and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Simone Ashley is taking on one of the darkest roles of her career with This Tempting Madness, a psychological thriller set to make its UK debut this August.

Best known for playing Kate Sharma in Netflix's Bridgerton and for her recent appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the British actor of Indian Tamil heritage steps away from romance and fashion for a story centred on trauma, memory and psychological suspense.

Ashley leads the film as Mia, a young woman whose life changes after a near-fatal fall leaves her in a coma. When she wakes, she is suffering from brain damage and amnesia, with little memory of the events leading up to her accident.

As Mia begins piecing together fragments of her past, she learns that her husband has been imprisoned for attempting to murder her. Unsure whom she can trust, she embarks on a search for the truth while struggling to hold on to her sanity.

Early reactions from critics have highlighted Ashley's performanceYouTube/ aimpublicity

A psychological mystery with unexpected twists

Written and directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery, This Tempting Madness was inspired by the filmmaker's own experience of personal tragedy.

The story blends psychological drama with mystery as Mia attempts to distinguish reality from illusion before her deteriorating mental state overwhelms her. The film has drawn comparisons with acclaimed psychological thrillers including Black Swan, Gone Girl, Girl, Interrupted and Memento because of its unreliable narrator and mind-bending narrative.

Early reactions from critics have highlighted Ashley's performance, with reviewers describing the film as a stylish thriller driven by emotional intensity and unexpected twists.

- YouTube youtu.be

A different chapter for Simone Ashley

The project continues Ashley's move into a wider variety of roles following her international breakthrough in Bridgerton. While audiences have come to know her through period romance and more recently the high-fashion setting of The Devil Wears Prada 2, This Tempting Madness gives her the chance to headline a suspense-driven film that places her at the centre of the story.

The role also marks one of Ashley's most emotionally demanding performances to date, requiring her character to navigate grief, fractured memories and growing paranoia while trying to uncover the truth behind her own past.

This Tempting Madness is scheduled to make its UK debut this August.

memory loss romance psychological thriller indian heritage simone ashley
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