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Perez Hilton taken to hospital after alarming livestream prompts emergency response

Hilton's representatives said their focus is on his wellbeing

Perez Hilton taken to hospital after alarming livestream prompts emergency response

Authorities said deputies prioritised de-escalation

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Perez Hilton was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to reports of a mental health crisis.
  • Authorities said deputies prioritised de-escalation before he was transported for medical care.
  • Hilton's representatives said their focus is on his wellbeing and asked for privacy.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been taken to hospital after emergency services responded to reports of a mental health crisis at his home in Miami.

Authorities were called on Tuesday after members of the public reported seeing a man livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office did not identify the individual by name, but Hilton's representatives later confirmed they were aware of the incident involving their client.

His TikTok account was suspended shortly after the livestream.

Emergency services responded to reports

In a statement, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies met with family members outside the property and chose to "tactically disengage" while monitoring the situation.

The force said its approach was based on de-escalation, explaining that creating time, distance and opportunities for communication can help reduce the risk of further harm during a mental health crisis.

Later on Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed the man had been safely transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical attention.

Representatives ask for privacy

Hilton's managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, said they had been unable to make direct contact with him despite ongoing efforts.

"Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family," they said in a statement, adding that they would not speculate until more information was available and asking for privacy to be respected.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s through his celebrity gossip website before later moving into reality television and podcasting. In June, he announced that he had relocated from Las Vegas to Miami with his three children.

mental healthtiktokemergency servicesperez hilton
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