Simone Ashley’s archival fashion choices are dominating 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premieres

Highlights

Simone Ashley has emerged as one of the biggest fashion standouts of The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotions

The actor has worn looks from vintage Thierry Mugler, custom Prada, Loewe, The Row and archival Versace

Her wardrobe has centred on bold colours and dramatic silhouettes

While The Devil Wears Prada 2 is bringing back one of fashion cinema’s most recognisable franchises, Simone Ashley is creating a style story of her own during the film’s promotional run.

The actor, who plays Amari in the sequel, has leaned into vibrant colours, archival fashion and statement silhouettes, making nearly every appearance feel like an extension of the film’s fashion-first identity.

The vintage Thierry Mugler pink power move

At the London premiere, Ashley embraced vintage glamour in a striking hot pink gown from Thierry Mugler’s Resort 1984 archive.

The one-shoulder design featured the label’s signature structured hip silhouette and a matching wide belt, delivering a sharp power-dressing moment. She completed the look with custom satin pumps in the same vibrant shade, creating a head-to-toe monochromatic finish.

Hot pink gown from Thierry Mugler’s Resort 1984 archive Getty Images

The outfit felt like a modern take on classic fashion excess, perfectly suited to The Devil Wears Prada universe.

The custom Prada look that stole New York

For the New York premiere, Ashley made a direct nod to the film’s title by wearing custom Prada.

Her chartreuse satin mini dress featured an architectural off-the-shoulder corset bodice and a dramatic sweeping train that trailed behind her on the red carpet.

Custom "chartreuse" or lime-green satin mini dress Getty Images

The acidic lime shade gave the outfit a sharper, younger feel compared with the more traditional fashion associated with the original film.

Bringing colour into office wear with Loewe and The Row

Ashley also embraced a more structured aesthetic in what appears in early trailers as Amari’s office look. The outfit paired an oversized white cotton shirt from The Row with a burnt orange leather blazer by Loewe.





This is Amari's "first day at Runway" outfit seen in the film's early trailers Getty Images

The look stood out for bringing warm, bold tones into a world usually associated with muted corporate dressing.

The archival Versace mini dress

For the film’s “Night with Runway” gala event, Ashley wore an archival Versace Spring/Summer 2016 mini dress.

The emerald green design featured intricate beadwork, sequins and delicate spaghetti straps, finished with a slightly sheer deconstructed hemline. She paired it with sleek straight hair, allowing the high-shine embellishments to remain the focal point.

An archival Versace Spring/Summer 2016 mini dress Getty Images

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 builds momentum, Ashley’s wardrobe choices are becoming one of the sequel’s biggest talking points, proving she may be delivering the film’s strongest fashion narrative before audiences even enter cinemas.