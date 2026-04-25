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Simone Ashley’s archival fashion choices are dominating 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premieres

The actor, who plays Amari in the sequel, has leaned into vibrant colours, archival fashion and statement silhouettes

Simone Ashley’s archival fashion choices are dominating 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premieres

Simone Ashley is creating a style story of her own during the film’s promotional run

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Simone Ashley has emerged as one of the biggest fashion standouts of The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotions
  • The actor has worn looks from vintage Thierry Mugler, custom Prada, Loewe, The Row and archival Versace
  • Her wardrobe has centred on bold colours and dramatic silhouettes

While The Devil Wears Prada 2 is bringing back one of fashion cinema’s most recognisable franchises, Simone Ashley is creating a style story of her own during the film’s promotional run.

The actor, who plays Amari in the sequel, has leaned into vibrant colours, archival fashion and statement silhouettes, making nearly every appearance feel like an extension of the film’s fashion-first identity.

The vintage Thierry Mugler pink power move

At the London premiere, Ashley embraced vintage glamour in a striking hot pink gown from Thierry Mugler’s Resort 1984 archive.

The one-shoulder design featured the label’s signature structured hip silhouette and a matching wide belt, delivering a sharp power-dressing moment. She completed the look with custom satin pumps in the same vibrant shade, creating a head-to-toe monochromatic finish.

Hot pink gown from Thierry Mugler’s Resort 1984 archiveGetty Images

The outfit felt like a modern take on classic fashion excess, perfectly suited to The Devil Wears Prada universe.

The custom Prada look that stole New York

For the New York premiere, Ashley made a direct nod to the film’s title by wearing custom Prada.

Her chartreuse satin mini dress featured an architectural off-the-shoulder corset bodice and a dramatic sweeping train that trailed behind her on the red carpet.

Custom "chartreuse" or lime-green satin mini dressGetty Images

The acidic lime shade gave the outfit a sharper, younger feel compared with the more traditional fashion associated with the original film.

Bringing colour into office wear with Loewe and The Row

Ashley also embraced a more structured aesthetic in what appears in early trailers as Amari’s office look. The outfit paired an oversized white cotton shirt from The Row with a burnt orange leather blazer by Loewe.


This is Amari's "first day at Runway" outfit seen in the film's early trailersGetty Images

The look stood out for bringing warm, bold tones into a world usually associated with muted corporate dressing.

The archival Versace mini dress

For the film’s “Night with Runway” gala event, Ashley wore an archival Versace Spring/Summer 2016 mini dress.

The emerald green design featured intricate beadwork, sequins and delicate spaghetti straps, finished with a slightly sheer deconstructed hemline. She paired it with sleek straight hair, allowing the high-shine embellishments to remain the focal point.

An archival Versace Spring/Summer 2016 mini dressGetty Images

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 builds momentum, Ashley’s wardrobe choices are becoming one of the sequel’s biggest talking points, proving she may be delivering the film’s strongest fashion narrative before audiences even enter cinemas.

london premierered carpetdevil wears pradasimone ashley

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Paris Modest Fashion Week turns the hijab from political debate into luxury fashion statement

It comes amid France’s long-running restrictions on religious clothing in public institutions

Instagram/ mashallenoor

Paris Modest Fashion Week turns the hijab from political debate into luxury fashion statement

Highlights

  • Paris hosted its first-ever Modest Fashion Week featuring nearly 30 global designers
  • The event spotlighted hijabs, burkinis, floral gowns and streetwear-inspired modest fashion
  • It comes amid France’s long-running restrictions on religious clothing in public institutions
  • The global modest fashion market is expected to exceed £320 billion next year

Paris has long positioned itself as the heart of global luxury fashion. It has also spent years at the centre of heated debates over religious clothing, with policies restricting visible religious symbols in schools and some public-sector roles.

That contradiction was hard to ignore this week as the French capital hosted its first-ever Modest Fashion Week, a runway event celebrating clothing often associated with Muslim women.

Held at Hôtel Le Marois near the Champs-Élysées, the showcase brought together nearly 30 designers from across the world, presenting collections built around loose silhouettes, headscarves and contemporary modest wear.

France banned conspicuous religious symbols, including headscarves, in state schools more than two decades ago. More recently, abayas were also prohibited in schools. Burkinis remain banned in most public swimming pools, though they are still permitted on beaches.

For designers, hosting the event in France carried symbolic weightInstagram/ mashallenoor

From florals to streetwear

The runway reflected how broad modest fashion has become.

Hicran Önal of Turkish label Miha showcased flowing floral dresses in shades of teal, blue and pink, describing romance as a major influence behind the collection. Aisa Hassan, founder of Australian brand Asiyam, opted for warmer greens and reds, while incorporating a bucket hat as a nod to her heritage.

French labels Soutoura and Nour Turbans leaned into oversized silhouettes and Gen Z-inspired streetwear, including one standout look that paired a beret with a headscarf.

Why Paris matters

For designers, hosting the event in France carried symbolic weight.

Fatou Doucouré, founder of Soutoura, said she had previously struggled with wearing a hijab in France and described showcasing her work in Paris as a proud moment. She said it reinforced the idea that women who wear headscarves can succeed in any field. Young attendees also described the event as a sign of a changing France, saying they felt less defined by their hijabs and more accepted in public spaces.


The event also reflected the growing commercial power of modest fashionInstagram/ mashallenoor

A growing global market

The event also reflected the growing commercial power of modest fashion. According to DinarStandard, global consumer spending in the sector is expected to surpass $400 billion (£320 billion) next year.

Paris may still be wrestling with debates around religious dress, but on this runway, modest fashion was framed less as controversy and more as creativity, commerce and visibility.

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