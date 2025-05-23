'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set for May 2026 release with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt tipped to return

After years of buzz, The Devil Wears Prada sequel has locked in a release date: 1 May 2026. Yes, 20 years after the original hit cinemas, we’re heading back into the high-stakes world of fashion and media.
The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, followed fresh graduate Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, as she entered the intimidating orbit of Miranda Priestly, played by the iconic Meryl Streep, editor of Runway magazine. Alongside them were Emily Blunt as the overworked assistant and Stanley Tucci as the stylish insider who helped Andy find her footing.
While no cast has been officially confirmed for the sequel, all signs point to the possible return of Streep and Blunt. Early plot details suggest the story picks up in a very different media climate. Miranda is still holding the reins at Runway, but the print industry is crumbling, and she finds herself needing ad revenue from a luxury conglomerate, one now led by her former assistant, Emily. A face-off between mentor and protégé? That’s the rumour.
The script is reportedly being penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted the original film. David Frankel, who directed the first movie, and producer Wendy Finerman are also in discussions to return.
As for Anne Hathaway, she’s been cautious when asked about reprising her role, hinting that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high. Stanley Tucci, on the other hand, seems more optimistic, calling the original one of the best experiences of his career and saying he’d be thrilled to return.
Emily Blunt gave the clearest signal at a film festival last December, confirming “rumblings” and saying the cast would love to reunite.
The release announcement came as part of Disney’s updated film calendar, which also included a major reshuffle of its Marvel slate. The sequel takes the date originally held by Avengers: Doomsday, now pushed to December 2026.
So, while we wait for casting confirmations, one thing is certain: The Devil Wears Prada is returning to the runway, and this time, the stakes are even higher.