Nisha Paul Hosts Evening with Cherie Blair at Mosimann's

NISHA PAUL hosted a champagne evening at Mosimann's Club on 10 June to celebrate her friendship with Cherie Blair CBE KC and a group of close friends.

During the evening, Blair spoke about her friendship with the Paul family over several decades and shared memories of the late Lord Paul of Marylebone.

Nisha Paul and Cherie Blair. .

Guests also heard about the work of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, which supports women in low- and middle-income countries to start, sustain and grow successful businesses so they can be financially independent, have a stronger voice in their societies and contribute to their communities.

During a Q&A session, Blair was asked how she had balanced her roles as a barrister, King's Counsel, founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, mother, wife and grandmother, and how she had navigated difficult choices.

Monisha, Nisha Paul, Kelly Noel Smith and Sandra Sashou. .

Blair said: "Throughout my life, I have often faced difficult choices, and I know how important it is to have the confidence, support and opportunities needed to make them. That is why the work of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women is so important. By providing women entrepreneurs in low- and middle-income countries with access to training, mentoring and networks, we help them build thriving businesses, achieve greater financial independence and create brighter futures for themselves, their families and their communities."