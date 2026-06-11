Bhaishree inspires devotees as Raj Saubhag Mandal UK marks 50 years

Shree Raj Saubhag Satsang Mandal UK marked a landmark milestone with a grand celebration of 50 years of spirituality, compassion and service on 31 May 2026, at JFS School, Harrow, bringing together devotees, community leaders and distinguished guests from across the United Kingdom.

The event formed part of the UK Dharma Yatra of Param Pujya Bhaishree, spiritual head of Shree Raj Saubhag Satsang Mandal, who was accompanied by Brahmanishths Minalben and Vikrambhai.

Raj Saubhag- Bhaishree Mahesh Liloriya

The programme commenced with the traditional Mangal Divo, creating a devotional atmosphere for the evening's celebrations. This was followed by a warm welcome address from Jaysukhbhai Mehta, Managing Trustee of Shree Raj Saubhag Satsang Mandal UK, who reflected on the organisation's remarkable 50-year journey. He highlighted how the teachings of Param Krupalu Dev and the guidance of Param Pujya Bhaishree have inspired generations of seekers through devotion, selfless service, spiritual discipline and inner awakening.

Adding colour and devotion to the occasion, mumukshus presented a series of uplifting musical and dance performances that beautifully reflected the values of faith, gratitude and spiritual growth.

Raj Saubhag- Bhakti Presentation Music Mahesh Liloriya

The highlight of the evening was the satsang by Param Pujya Bhaishree, who spoke on the subject of success and the path to achieving it. Bhaishree explained that while society often measures success through wealth, status and material accomplishments, true success is achieved when a person gains mastery over the mind, develops noble character and lives with inner peace and purpose.

He emphasised that lasting success requires clarity of vision, disciplined effort, humility, sincerity and faith. Bhaishree encouraged the audience to pursue excellence in their professional and personal lives while remaining rooted in values, compassion and self-awareness. He noted that external achievements alone cannot bring fulfilment unless they are supported by inner growth and spiritual understanding.

Raj Saubhag- Bhakti Presentation Mahesh Liloriya

Drawing from timeless spiritual wisdom, Bhaishree said that challenges and failures should not be viewed as obstacles but as opportunities for learning and self-transformation. He urged attendees to cultivate positive thinking, gratitude, perseverance and regular introspection, describing these qualities as essential foundations for meaningful and sustainable success.

The celebration concluded with prayers, fellowship, leaving attendees inspired by the Raj Saubhag tradition's enduring message of spirituality, compassion and inner excellence as it enters its next chapter of service to humanity.