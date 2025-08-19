Siddhashram Dham glows with devotion on Janmashtami

The birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated on 16 August 2025 at Siddhashram Dham. The Janmashtami festivities brought together hundreds of devotees who immersed themselves in bhajans, dances, and spiritual discourses from early morning until well past midnight.

The evening programme began at 8 pm, with devotional songs and cultural performances filling the ashram with joy and reverence. In his address, His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji underlined the enduring relevance of Krishna’s life and teachings. “Krishna symbolises the triumph of dharma over adharma, truth over illusion, and love over hatred. Human life is a divine chance to practise compassion, service, and good karma,” he told the gathering.

As the clock struck midnight, marking Krishna’s birth, the temple resounded with chants of “Nand Gher Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki!” A touching highlight followed when Guruji performed a symbolic ritual with a child dressed as Baby Krishna, evoking the innocence and divinity of the Lord.