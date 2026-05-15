Rajnikanth explains how a recent spiritual sojourn 'completely destroyed his ego'

Highlights

Rajnikanth shared a personal story during celebrations at The Art of Living Ashram

A planned two-day visit turned into a 15-day stay at the Bengaluru retreat

The actor said nobody recognised him during a public gathering at the Ashram

He said the experience changed how he viewed fame and humility

India’s biggest superstar found something unexpected during a spiritual retreat

For most of his career, Rajnikanth has lived with extraordinary fame. Across generations and regions, the actor has become one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable faces, often greeted by crowds and intense public attention. But a recent stay at a spiritual retreat gave him a rare experience, going completely unnoticed.

Speaking during celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living Ashram and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 70th birthday, the veteran actor shared a personal story that drew both laughter and reflection.

Rajnikanth explained that what began as a short visit unexpectedly became a much longer stay.

A two-day visit became a 15-day stay

The actor recalled arriving at the Bengaluru Ashram and being immediately drawn to its atmosphere. He described greenery, a lake and an environment filled with people who seemed relaxed and happy.

He also spoke fondly about the animals around the campus, including elephants, horses and hundreds of cows. In a moment that amused the audience, he added that one of the horses carried his own name.

Originally planning to remain there for only two days, Rajnikanth said he eventually stayed for 15. He later described the Ashram as one of his favourite places after the Himalayas.

The experience that left him humbled

The actor said the most memorable moment came during a darshan event attended by hundreds of people. Given his popularity, he admitted he expected visitors to recognise him, particularly after noticing people from Tamil Nadu among the crowd.

Instead, he encountered something entirely different.

Rajnikanth recalled that nobody approached him, asked for photographs or even stopped to speak. Despite his attempts to acknowledge people around him, he said not a single person paid attention.

The actor later admitted the experience had a profound effect on him and said it had “crushed” his ego.

A lesson about fame and what lasts beyond it

Reflecting on the moment, Rajnikanth said it made him reconsider the nature of celebrity and spiritual influence.

He explained that film stardom can change with time, while spiritual recognition holds a different and more lasting significance. For him, the encounter became less about anonymity and more about perspective.

On the work front, Rajnikanth has completed filming for Jailer 2 and is also preparing to reunite with Kamal Haasan in KH x RK, their first on-screen collaboration in nearly five decades.