Latest Stories

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to reunite on screen after 46 years

The Tamil cinema icons ended long-running rivalry talk as speculation grows around Lokesh Kanagaraj directing their historic comeback film.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan confirms Rajinikanth reunion after 46 years with cryptic biscuit remark at SIIMA Awards 2025

Instagram/ikamalhaasan
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Kamal Haasan announced the long-awaited collaboration at the SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai
  • The reunion marks their first film together since 1979’s Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum
  • Speculation points to Lokesh Kanagaraj as director, having worked with both actors before
  • The two stars, once pitched as rivals, emphasised they were never competitors

Indian cinema will witness a landmark moment as Kamal Haasan has confirmed his reunion with Rajinikanth on screen after 46 years. The Thug Life actor revealed the news during the SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai, ending weeks of buzz around the project. The pairing of the two superstars, both introduced to audiences by mentor K Balachander, is one of the most interesting pieces of news in Tamil cinema this decade.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan confirms Rajinikanth reunion after 46 years with cryptic biscuit remark at SIIMA Awards 2025 Instagram/ikamalhaasan


What did Kamal Haasan say about reuniting with Rajinikanth?

Haasan confirmed the reunion when host Sathish asked him directly on stage. “We were united long ago but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together,” he said.

The 70-year-old star emphasised that their so-called rivalry was a narrative created by fans and the industry, not by the actors themselves. “That we got such opportunities is a huge deal. We had decided long ago to be like this and to set an example,” he added.

Which was the last Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film together?

The two legends last played lead roles together in Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979), a fantasy drama based on the tale of Aladdin. Before that, they shared screen space in several films, including Apoorva Raagangal (1975), Moondru Mudichu (1976), 16 Vayathinile (1977), Avargal (1977), and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979).

They often appeared in love triangles or contrasting roles, with Haasan typically essaying layered protagonists and Rajinikanth taking on intense, often antagonistic parts. Despite their divergent on-screen personas, both actors went on to become the biggest stars of Tamil cinema in the decades that followed.

Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum poster IMDB


Will Lokesh Kanagaraj direct Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s new film?

Though no official details have been released, strong speculation suggests Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to helm the project. Kanagaraj directed Haasan in the 2022 blockbuster Vikram and Rajinikanth in this year’s Coolie.

The filmmaker has openly spoken about his desire to bring the two icons together, even revealing in earlier interviews that he had once planned a Rajinikanth film produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International before the pandemic halted it.

Given his track record with ensemble thrillers and star-driven films, fans believe Kanagaraj is the natural choice to direct this historic collaboration.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Lokesh Kanagaraj directing the Rajnikanth-Kamal Haasan starrer heat up Instagram/\u00a0lokesh.kanagaraj


Why is this reunion significant for Tamil cinema?

The pairing of Haasan and Rajinikanth represents more than nostalgia. Both actors shaped modern Tamil cinema, commanding audiences across India and overseas for decades. Their reunion is not just about two stars coming together; it is a rare moment of unity at the very top of the industry.


With global audiences for South Indian cinema growing rapidly, the collaboration could also set new box office benchmarks. Distributors and exhibitors are already predicting record-breaking numbers when the film eventually releases, both in India and internationally.

rajinikanthreunionlokesh kanagaraj directortamil cinemakamal haasan

