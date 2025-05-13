Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at 'Master 2' reunion with Thalapathy Vijay, not 'Leo 2'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed speculation about his next collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, indicating that a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Master could be in the works, rather than a follow-up to Leo.
In a conversation with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh revealed that although many fans are anticipating Leo 2, he is personally more inclined towards revisiting the character of JD from Master. “Everyone is waiting for Leo 2, but I want to do Master with him,” he said, referring to Vijay. “Only time can tell, and Vijay Anna has to decide. We can bring him in for a cameo, but I want to do Master with him.”
Kanagaraj believes that Master left parts of JD’s story untold. “It’s there in the first one without any conclusion. I just want to do that film. I personally like the vibe of JD very much,” he added. While acknowledging the popularity of Leo and its central character, Leo Das, the filmmaker stated that he already has a concrete idea for Master 2 and Vijay is aware of it. However, the timing would depend on Vijay’s future plans, as he is reportedly exploring other avenues.
As for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the director confirmed that he will resume work on the LCU after the release of his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. He plans to begin filming Kaithi 2 with Karthi next, followed by Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan. A sequel to Leo is also in the pipeline, though it may not centre around the character of Leo Das.
Coolie is scheduled to release on 14 August and features a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John. Pooja Hegde will feature in a special number, and Aamir Khan is expected to make a surprise cameo. Music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.