  Saturday, July 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
Entertainment

Vikram: First look of Kamal Haasan starrer unveiled

Kamal Haasan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kamal Haasan is all set to play the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and today, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Haasan took to Twitter to share the first look of Vikram with his fans. He tweeted, “Only valour should wear the crown I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

Vikram is produced by Kamaal Haasan and R. Mahendran, and the music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, in 1986, Kamal Haasan had starred in a movie titled Vikram which also featured Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about other films of Haasan, he will be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of Malik which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July. He also has movies like Pushpa and Malayankunju lined up.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, he is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors right now. The actor will be seen in films like Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Annabelle Subramaniam, Mumbaikar, and Gandhi Talks.

Eastern Eye

