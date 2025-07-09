Ranbir Kapoor tops 'Ramayana' cast fees with £14 million as Yash and Sai Pallavi secure record pay

Highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly earning £14 million (₹150 crore) for playing Lord Rama in both parts of Ramayana.

Yash, cast as Raavan and also producing, is expected to receive £9.3 million (₹100 crore).

Sai Pallavi will reportedly take home £1.1 million (₹12 crore) as Sita.

Sunny Deol is said to be charging £3.7 million (₹40 crore) for portraying Hanuman.

The upcoming two-part film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is shaping up to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema history. With its Diwali 2026 and 2027 releases already confirmed, all eyes are now on the cast’s sky-high fees.

Though the production house hasn’t officially confirmed individual earnings, multiple media reports, including those from Siasat.com and Republic, have provided a breakdown of what the film's leading stars are reportedly taking home, and the numbers are staggering.

Ranbir Kapoor to pocket £14 million (₹150 crore) for playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor, who will headline the saga as Lord Rama, is said to be the highest-paid actor in the film. According to multiple industry reports, he will earn £7.5 million (₹75 crore) per instalment, totalling £14 million (₹150 crore) for both parts.

This is the biggest payday of Kapoor's career, far surpassing the £2.5–3 million (₹25–30 crore) he reportedly earned for Brahmastra. His casting as the noble prince has already stirred major buzz online, particularly after the first-look visuals surfaced.

Yash as Raavan: £9.3 million (₹100 crore) plus producer credit

Kannada superstar Yash, best known for his role in the KGF franchise, is stepping into the role of Raavan. Reports claim he is earning £4.65 million (₹50 crore) for each instalment, a total of £9.3 million (₹100 crore). In addition to acting, Yash is producing Ramayana under his own banner, Monster Mind Creations, giving him a dual stake in the project’s success.

His previous remuneration for KGF 2 was reportedly around £3–3.5 million (₹30–35 crore), making Ramayana his most lucrative role yet.

Yash undergoes intense physical training to play Ravana in Ramayana Instagram/thenameisyash





Sai Pallavi’s biggest pay cheque as Sita

Acclaimed South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is playing Sita, and reports say she is earning £1.1 million (₹12 crore) for the project.

This is a significant jump from her usual range of £250,000–300,000 (₹2.5–3 crore), with her earlier highest-known salary being £500,000 (₹5 crore) for the upcoming Telugu thriller Thandel. With Ramayana, she steps firmly into pan-Indian cinema territory.

Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey add weight to the ensemble

Veteran actor Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman and is reportedly earning £3.7 million (₹40 crore) in total. This figure mirrors what he made for Gadar 2, reinforcing his continued demand in action-heavy roles.

Sunny Deol www.easterneye.biz





Meanwhile, TV star Ravie Dubey, who will play Laxman, is reportedly being paid between £200,000–400,000 (₹2–4 crore). It’s still unclear whether this is his total fee or per-film amount, but even the lower end marks a substantial step forward in his film career.

Supporting cast and colossal budget

The film will also feature Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari, while Amitabh Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor are expected to make guest appearances as Jatayu and Indradeva respectively.

Jointly produced by Namit Malhotra (DNEG/Prime Focus Studios) and Yash, Ramayana is being made on a reported budget of £77 million (₹835 crore), though some estimates push that figure past £160 million (₹1,600 crore) when marketing and VFX are included. The background score and soundtrack are being composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, again a rare India-Hollywood collaboration.