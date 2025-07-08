Skip to content
 
15 best Amazon Prime Day deals to grab before Friday

Top-rated bargains across tech, home, and beauty you don’t want to miss

Amazon Prime Day deals

This year’s event extended to a full 96 hours running

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Key points

 
     
  • Prime Day 2025 runs from 8–11 July in the UK
    •  
  • Top discounts on tech, beauty, home and essentials
    •  
  • Must-have offers include deals on Dyson, Nespresso, Oral-B, and more
    •  
  • Exclusive to Amazon Prime members (free trial available)

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is well underway, with this year’s event extended to a full 96 hours running from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. With thousands of products on offer across nearly every category, shoppers in the UK can enjoy steep discounts on everyday essentials, big-ticket tech, and top-rated beauty favourites.

We’ve sifted through the extensive listings to highlight 15 of the best value-for-money deals currently live, with savings of up to 60%. All prices are correct at the time of writing and exclusive to Prime members.

1. Dyson V8™ Advanced cordless stick vacuum cleaner – £249 (was £330)

Save £81
Cordless, lightweight, and powerful, the Dyson V8 is one of the most sought-after vacuum models — and rarely goes on sale. Ideal for daily cleaning without the fuss of cords.

2. Amazon Kindle (2025 model) – £74.99 (was £94.99)

Save £20
The latest Kindle is Amazon’s lightest and most compact yet. With a high-resolution display and up to six weeks of battery life, it's a great entry point into e-readers.

3. Nespresso coffee machine barista bundle – £99 (was £199)

Save £100
Includes a Vertuo Pop machine, milk frother, mugs, spoons and coffee pods. Excellent value for anyone looking to elevate their morning routine.

4. Samsung 50" Q60D QLED 4K TV – £325 (was £600)

Save £275
This 50-inch 4K QLED TV from Samsung is a solid choice for anyone seeking vivid visuals and reliable performance at nearly half the usual price.

5. Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone digital air fryer – £131 (was £180)

Save £49
Featuring two drawers, multiple pre-set cooking options and a sync mode, this air fryer is well-reviewed for ease of use and excellent results.

6. Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush – £62 (was £100)

Save £38
Recommended by hygienists and rated by shoppers, the Pro 3 offers up to 100% more plaque removal versus a manual toothbrush.

7. Olay Total Effects face cream set – £11.38 (was £24)

Save £12.62
Includes day and night creams suitable for all skin types. This tried-and-tested set is one of the best beauty buys under £15.

8. Shark FlexBreeze tableMate cordless fan – £89.99 (was £149.99)

Save £60
Perfect for summer, this quiet, portable fan comes with a 20-metre reach, five-speed settings, and a remote. Works indoors or outdoors.

9. Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones – £71 (was £99)

Save £28
Comfortable and feature-rich, these over-ear headphones deliver solid performance without breaking the bank.

10. Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer, 9L – £100 (was £180)

Save £80
A high-capacity air fryer with two drawers, ideal for families or batch cooking. Philips’ Rapid Air Technology ensures even frying with less oil.

11. Narwey underseat cabin bag – £9.99 (was £15.99)

Save £6
A travel essential designed to fit under most airline seats. Comes in 14 colours and helps avoid costly baggage fees.

12. Regaine foam for men, 3-month supply – £41 (was £70)

Save £29
Backed by over 60,000 positive reviews, this clinically proven hair regrowth treatment is a Prime Day grooming favourite.

13. Calgon 4-in-1 washing machine cleaner tablets – £13 (was £28)

Save £15
Helps extend your washing machine’s life by reducing limescale and rust build-up. Great bulk deal for long-term maintenance.

14. Finish Quantum dishwasher tablets, 2x83 pack – £22.32 (was £50)

Save £27.68
A household staple — now better value than ever. The bulk pack should last months and saves over 50%.

15. Apple AirPods Pro 2 – £179 (was £229)

Save £50
If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s high-end earbuds, now’s a rare chance to get them discounted. Includes noise cancellation and spatial audio.

Tips to make the most of Prime Day:

  • Prime membership is essential – If you’re not yet a member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. After that, it’s £8.99/month.
  • Compare prices before checkout – Not all “deals” are as generous as they seem. Use tools like CamelCamelCamel to check historical prices.
  • Act fast – Some items, especially big tech or beauty discounts, may sell out quickly or go out of stock before Friday.

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen appliances, refreshing your skincare shelf or just looking for practical home savings, Prime Day 2025 has something for nearly every shopper. But act quickly – the best offers won’t stick around long.

