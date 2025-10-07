Don’t miss these top deals in UK's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Highlights
- Two-day exclusive sale runs from 7–8 October for Prime members only.
- Discounts of up to 66% across tech, fashion, home, and beauty.
- Major offers on brands like Ninja, Le Creuset, Sony, and Dyson.
Big savings as Prime Big Deal Days 2025 go live
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is officially underway in the UK, offering Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly every category. Running from 7 to 8 October, the event gives shoppers an early opportunity to stock up on festive gifts, upgrade tech, or refresh their homes, with savings of up to 66%.
The sale features limited-time New Deal Drop offers and themed collections such as Cosy Season and Gifting, spotlighting products for autumn and early Christmas shopping. Deals span across Amazon devices, home essentials, fashion, fitness, beauty, and more, with leading brands including Crocs, Ninja, Le Creuset, Philips, Sony, and Dyson.
Best tech and gadget deals
Tech enthusiasts can grab significant savings across Amazon’s device range and popular electronics.
- Kindle Scribe: Up to 35% off, featuring a redesigned display and Premium Pen.
- Echo Hub: Up to 41% off, making smart-home control easier.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: Up to 45% off for high-performance computing.
- Philips Hue Smart Lights: Up to 49% off on LED lightstrips.
- PS5 Charging Station: Up to 47% off for dual controller charging.
Home and kitchen highlights
For those looking to upgrade their homes, Prime Big Deal Days offers impressive discounts on leading homeware and kitchen brands.
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: Up to 46% off.
- Le Creuset Cookware: Up to 42% off casserole dishes and 31% off mugs.
- Philips 5400 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine: Up to 35% off.
- Shark Robot Vacuum: Up to 36% off, with self-navigating cleaning.
- Silentnight Heated Blanket: Up to 27% off to stay warm this winter.
- Vax Cordless Vacuum: Up to 25% off, offering 45 minutes of run time.
- Yankee Candle Refills: Up to 32% off for home fragrance lovers.
Fashion and accessories
Amazon is also offering deep discounts across fashion staples and luxury accessories.
- Under Armour Trainers: Up to 33% off.
- Swarovski Hoop Earrings: Up to 52% off.
- Hugo BOSS Men’s Watch: Up to 26% off.
- Fly Biker Boots: Up to 56% off — perfect for autumn.
- Crocs Classic Clogs: Up to 50% off.
- Samsonite Suitcases: Savings on select travel essentials.
Beauty and grooming
The beauty and personal care category brings some of the steepest discounts of the event.
- Philips OneBlade Pro: Up to 32% off.
- Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush Comb: Up to 51% off.
- CeraVe Facial Moisturiser with SPF: Up to 46% off.
- Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: Up to 66% off.
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream: Up to 36% off.
- Philips Epilator: Up to 50% off for long-lasting results.
Toys and gifts
Perfect for early Christmas shopping, toy deals are among the most popular during this year’s event.
- LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus: Up to 34% off.
- Barbie Dreamhouse: Includes 10 play areas and a pool.
- Monopoly Harry Potter Edition: Up to 50% off.
- UNO Extreme: Up to 55% off with lights and sounds.
Pet essentials
Pet owners can also find discounts on daily essentials and treats.
- Scrumbles Natural Dry Cat Food: Up to 36% off.
- Ever Clean Cat Litter: Savings across multiple pack sizes.
A festive head start for UK shoppers
With curated collections, limited-time drops, and discounts across top brands, Prime Big Deal Days 2025 gives UK shoppers a perfect opportunity to get ahead on Christmas lists and seasonal upgrades. Exclusive to Prime members, the event continues until 23:59 on 8 October, with new deals surfacing throughout the day.