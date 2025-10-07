Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Don’t miss these top deals in UK's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Major offers on brands like Ninja, Le Creuset, Sony, and Dyson

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Running from 7 to 8 October

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Two-day exclusive sale runs from 7–8 October for Prime members only.
  • Discounts of up to 66% across tech, fashion, home, and beauty.
  • Major offers on brands like Ninja, Le Creuset, Sony, and Dyson.

Big savings as Prime Big Deal Days 2025 go live

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is officially underway in the UK, offering Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly every category. Running from 7 to 8 October, the event gives shoppers an early opportunity to stock up on festive gifts, upgrade tech, or refresh their homes, with savings of up to 66%.

The sale features limited-time New Deal Drop offers and themed collections such as Cosy Season and Gifting, spotlighting products for autumn and early Christmas shopping. Deals span across Amazon devices, home essentials, fashion, fitness, beauty, and more, with leading brands including Crocs, Ninja, Le Creuset, Philips, Sony, and Dyson.

Best tech and gadget deals

Tech enthusiasts can grab significant savings across Amazon’s device range and popular electronics.

Home and kitchen highlights

For those looking to upgrade their homes, Prime Big Deal Days offers impressive discounts on leading homeware and kitchen brands.

Fashion and accessories

Amazon is also offering deep discounts across fashion staples and luxury accessories.

Beauty and grooming

The beauty and personal care category brings some of the steepest discounts of the event.

Toys and gifts

Perfect for early Christmas shopping, toy deals are among the most popular during this year’s event.

Pet essentials

Pet owners can also find discounts on daily essentials and treats.

A festive head start for UK shoppers

With curated collections, limited-time drops, and discounts across top brands, Prime Big Deal Days 2025 gives UK shoppers a perfect opportunity to get ahead on Christmas lists and seasonal upgrades. Exclusive to Prime members, the event continues until 23:59 on 8 October, with new deals surfacing throughout the day.

discountsdysonprime memberstwoday exclusive saleukamazon prime

Related News

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling
News

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars
Lifestyle

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital
Lifestyle

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

More For You

Tanmay Bhat

How Tanmay Bhat turned sketches and streams into a £56 million empire

Instagram/tanmaybhat

How Tanmay Bhat became India’s richest YouTuber with a £56 million fortune and why it’s not just from making videos

Highlights:

  • Started out writing TV scripts before co-founding All India Bakchod (AIB).
  • Turned AIB’s viral fame into a full-fledged content business.
  • Rebuilt solo after AIB’s collapse with vlogs, streams, and new formats.
  • Earns through brand deals, memberships, live streams, and start-up investments.
  • Now seen as India’s richest YouTuber with an estimated £55.7 million (₹665 crore) net worth.

So, Tanmay Bhat is supposedly worth £55.7 million (₹665 crore). Let that number sit for a second. It’s ridiculous enough that he made a joke about it: “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.” Fair point. If you had that kind of money, would you still be hustling on memberships?

But here’s the thing: the exact figure doesn’t tell the story. The story is about watching a company you helped build go up in flames and, instead of folding, using the wreckage to build something different and bigger. That’s the part that’s interesting. That’s the part worth picking apart.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ciara Watkin sexual assault case

Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status

Instagram/ Terry Blackburn

UK trans woman Ciara Watkin guilty of sexual assault after failing to reveal transgender status

Highlights:

  • A 21-year-old transgender woman has been convicted of sexual assault in northeast England.
  • Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status before engaging in sexual activity with a male partner.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the man could not give informed consent.
  • Watkin was found guilty on three charges at Teesside Crown Court.
  • Sentencing is scheduled for 10 October.

A transgender woman has been convicted of sexually assaulting a male partner after failing to disclose her gender status before sexual activity. Prosecutors argued that the man could not give informed consent, and the case has been described as having a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.

The case

Ciara Watkin, 21, from Stockton-on-Tees, met the man, also 21, on Snapchat in June 2022. She later engaged in sexual activity with him without revealing her gender status. During their first encounter, she told him she was on her period and could not be touched below the waist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Judge Frank Caprio

The Rhode Island judge whose compassionate rulings made him a viral sensation

Getty Images

Judge Frank Caprio, known worldwide for kindness and humour, dies aged 88

Highlights:

  • US judge and TV star Frank Caprio has died at the age of 88.
  • He was best known for his compassionate courtroom style on Caught in Providence.
  • Clips of his judgements went viral, earning billions of views online.
  • His family confirmed his death following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judge remembered for kindness and humour

Frank Caprio, the Rhode Island judge whose compassionate rulings made him a viral sensation, has died aged 88. His family confirmed he passed away following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, often described as the “nicest judge in the world”, presided over cases in Providence for more than 40 years before finding global fame on the hit television show Caught in Providence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Kingston fraud

Kingston contacted victims via social media

Getty Images

Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to prison over £740k fraud scheme

Highlights:

  • Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to three and a half years in US federal prison.
  • Fraud scheme, run with his mother, involved luxury goods worth more than £740,000.
  • Items included designer watches, furniture, a 232-inch LED TV and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.
  • Kingston apologised in court; his mother was jailed for five years in July.
  • Text messages showed the pair discussing fake payment receipts.

Conviction and sentencing

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in a US federal prison for his role in a fraud scheme worth over £740,000.

The Jamaican-American singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted earlier this year alongside his mother, Janice Turner, of wire fraud. Prosecutors said they exploited Kingston’s celebrity status to obtain luxury items without paying for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Denim pun turned Sydney Sweeney into Trump’s Republican muse

How Sydney Sweeney’s silent ad campaign became a Republican rally cry

Getty Images

How a denim pun turned Sydney Sweeney into Trump’s Republican muse

Highlights

  • Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparked backlash over a “genes/jeans” pun
  • Critics accused it of echoing eugenics and white supremacist rhetoric
  • Public records revealed Sweeney is a registered Republican
  • Donald Trump praised her and attacked Taylor Swift in the same post
  • American Eagle stock soared as the ad became a right-wing rallying point

Let’s be honest: no one expected a jeans ad to spiral into this. Not Sydney Sweeney, not American Eagle, and definitely not the internet and yet, here we are.

It started with a dumb pun. It exploded into a cultural war. Now it’s a headline-grabbing mess involving eugenics, Republicans, and Donald Trump shouting into Truth Social. Somehow, a 27-year-old actress became the poster girl for a movement she hasn’t even acknowledged.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us