Prime Day 2025 brings huge discounts on electronics including Apple, Samsung, Sony and more

Highlights
- Amazon Prime Day runs until 11 July, with major savings on electronics
- Apple AirPods Pro 2, iPad 11th-gen, and MacBook Air M4 hit all-time low prices
- Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony headphones and Fire TV devices also see deep cuts
- Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but free trial users can also access deals
Biggest electronics sale of the year
Amazon’s four-day Prime Day 2025 event has delivered a flood of deals on popular electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and more. Running from 8–11 July, the sale is exclusively available to Prime members, though new users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the discounts.
As part of this year’s event, several top-rated products from Apple, Samsung, Sony and Amazon itself have seen some of their lowest-ever prices. According to The Independent’s senior tech critic Alex Lee, “Apple discounts are notoriously rare — but this Prime Day is a clear exception.”
Apple’s best Prime Day deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2
- Was £229, now £179 – Amazon.co.uk
These premium earbuds feature upgraded audio quality and adaptive noise cancellation. Tech reviewer David Phelan described them as “the best AirPods yet”, noting their impressive environmental awareness features.
Apple iPad 11th-generation
- Was £329, now £284 – Amazon.co.uk
Launched in March 2025, this model comes with an A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and 128GB of storage. It’s considered the best-value iPad currently on the market.
Apple MacBook Air M4 (2025)
- Was £999, now £849 – Amazon.co.uk
This slimline laptop is praised for its fast performance, long battery life and sleek design. Phelan called it “Apple’s best MacBook Air yet”.
Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2
- Series 10: Was £399, now £295
- Ultra 2: Was £799, now £659
Both watches include health tracking features like sleep monitoring, ECG, and fitness metrics. The Ultra 2 also includes a double-tap gesture and two-day battery life.
Other Apple discounts include:
- AirPods 4 with ANC – £149 (was £179)
- AirPods 4 standard – £113 (was £129)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack – £84 (was £119)
- Magic Mouse – £59 (was £79)
- Magic Keyboard – £75 (was £99)
- Apple Pencil Pro – £109 (was £129)
Samsung and Google deals
- Was £1,249, now £1,049 – Amazon.co.uk
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI Smartphone, Galaxy AI, 12GB Memory, 512GB Storage, 200MP Camera, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver, 3 Year Manufacturer Extended Warranty
- Was £399, now £269 – Amazon.co.uk
This smartwatch offers improved sleep tracking, a larger display and a slimmer design.
TV and home entertainment
- Was £1,199, now £859 – Amazon.co.uk
This premium 4K television includes Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 support, ideal for gaming and cinema fans.
- Was £59.99, now £27.99 – Amazon.co.uk
A best-selling streaming device with support for Alexa, Dolby Vision and 4K resolution.
Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch HD smart TV
- Was £249.99, now £169.99 – Amazon.co.uk
Perfect for bedrooms or student flats, with built-in Alexa voice control.
Headphones and accessories
Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds
- Was £99, now £55 – Amazon.co.uk
Praised by reviewers for sound quality and noise cancellation at a budget price. Which? rated them one of the best mid-range earbuds.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
- Was £289, now £179 – Amazon.co.uk
These over-ear headphones offer top-tier noise cancellation and comfort. Suitable for frequent travellers or remote workers.
- Was £79, now £53 – Amazon.co.uk
A favourite alternative to AirPods, with long battery life and reliable ANC.
Tips for tech shoppers
- Check price history – Use tools like CamelCamelCamel to confirm whether a deal is genuinely at its lowest price.
- Compare with high street retailers – Currys, Argos and John Lewis may match or beat Prime Day prices.
- Watch out for Lightning Deals – Some electronics deals are time-limited or quantity-restricted.
- Sign up for alerts – Use the Amazon app or wishlists to get notified as soon as your favourite products drop in price.
- Read expert reviews – Publications like The Independent, TechRadar, and Wired offer trusted opinions.
Prime Day 2025 has proven to be a massive event for electronics, with major savings on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more. From flagship phones and MacBooks to OLED TVs and noise-cancelling earbuds, this year’s sale includes some of the best prices seen in months. With the sale ending at 11:59 pm on 11 July, time is running out to make the most of these deals.
Whether you're after new headphones, a smartwatch, or a tablet for work or leisure, the Prime Day sale offers plenty of compelling options — but only while stocks last.