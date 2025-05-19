Kamal Haasan’s kissing scenes with Abhirami and Trisha in 'Thug Life' trailer spark online debate over age gap

The trailer for Thug Life, Kamal Haasan’s long-awaited collaboration with Mani Ratnam, is out, and it’s got the internet talking, but not for the reasons the makers expected. While the film’s scale, cast, and gritty gangster setup have excited fans, a few scenes in the trailer have stirred up a heated discussion on social media, particularly around Haasan’s romantic moments with co-stars who are nearly three decades younger.

In one scene, the 70-year-old Haasan shares a kiss with actress Abhirami. In another, he’s shown in a romantic setting with Trisha Krishnan. While this isn’t the first time Indian cinema has paired older male actors with younger women, the discomfort this time seems more vocal. Viewers, especially on Reddit, have pointed out the age difference between Haasan and his leading ladies, with some calling the scenes unnecessary and others joking about the optics.





Comments like “Trisha is just three years older than Shruti Haasan (Kamal’s daughter)” and “Only 30 years apart; practically soulmates!” reflect the sarcasm and criticism being directed at the film’s casting choices. Some even questioned whether these scenes were essential to the story or just another attempt to maintain a mass-hero image.

However, not everyone is offended. Some users argued that the discomfort comes not from the age gap itself but from the context in which it’s shown. “If the storyline addresses the age difference and it’s relevant to the plot, it makes sense,” one person wrote. “But when it’s brushed aside and presented like a regular love angle, that’s when it feels off.”

Thug Life follows the journey of a gangster who mentors a boy who eventually becomes a powerful figure himself, played by Silambarasan. The trailer hints at a father-son-like bond set against a backdrop of crime, betrayal, and loyalty. The ensemble cast also features Sanya Malhotra, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. AR Rahman handles the music, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.





This marks Haasan and Ratnam’s first film together since Nayakan (1987), making Thug Life one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year. But while the film’s core may be about power and legacy, it’s the personal dynamics that are currently dividing viewers. Whether that helps or hurts the film at the box office, only time will tell. Thug Life hits cinemas on 5 June.