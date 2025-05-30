Kamal Haasan’s 'Thug Life' banned in Karnataka after protests over controversial Kannada remark

Kamal Haasan’s new film Thug Life is caught in a storm in Karnataka, where protests and a formal ban have emerged following a controversial remark made by the actor at a recent event. At the audio launch of the film in Chennai on 24 May, Haasan stated that “Kannada is born out of Tamil”, a comment that triggered widespread outrage among Kannada groups and activists.
In response to the backlash, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced that Thug Life would not be released in the state unless Haasan issued a public apology. Despite repeated demands, the actor has stood firm, saying he would apologise only if he believes he is wrong. “I’ve been threatened before. If I am wrong, I’ll say sorry. If not, I won’t,” he said during a media interaction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Pro-Kannada activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a formal complaint against the actor, accusing him of offending Kannada speakers. The group, along with others, tore down film banners and staged protests near the INOX cinema hall in Belagavi.
The controversy drew political attention as well. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Haasan’s remarks, stating that the actor “may not be aware of the long-standing history of the language.” This official criticism intensified the debate, bringing up the importance of protecting the dignity of the Kannada language and culture.
Abhirami, Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan attend the press conference for Thug Life Getty Images
Karnataka’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, wrote to the KFCC urging them to maintain the ban on the film’s release if Haasan did not retract his statement. “No matter how big someone is, they cannot talk lightly about our language,” Tangadagi emphasised.
Kamal Haasan later clarified that his comment was made out of affection and based on what historians had taught him. “Politicians, including myself, aren’t the right people to talk about language roots. That should be left to scholars,” he said.
Despite the ongoing row and official ban in Karnataka, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha, and Silambarasan, remains scheduled for a nationwide release on 5 June. However, the film’s fate in Karnataka remains uncertain amid the continuing controversy.
