Kamal Haasan admits greed for money stopped his growth as an artist as he promotes 'Thug Life'

Kamal Haasan has always been a man of many talents: actor, director, writer, producer. But in a rare and brutally honest conversation during promotions for Thug Life, he admitted something most stars never do: greed once came in the way of his growth.

Now 70, and with over 230 films under his belt, Haasan opened up about a period in his life when he stopped learning. Not because he lost interest, but because chasing money took over. “I liked money. I wanted more of it,” he said. That chase made him cut back on learning new skills, especially after he became one of the most bankable stars of the ’80s. He regrets letting that happen.

The actor, who began his journey at age three, recalled that his early success made him think he was special. That illusion shattered quickly when he stepped into theatre and saw real talent. “There were people who could’ve eaten me alive on stage,” he said. That humbling moment made him realise how much more there was to learn.

But stardom complicates that process. According to Haasan, stars often live in a bubble created by the people around them, like their managers, assistants, and fans, who prevent them from staying grounded. “They won’t let your feet touch the ground,” he said. This constant pedestal makes it harder for actors to hear real feedback, whether it is applause or criticism.





He reflected on how fame gives access to massive audiences but isolates you from the actual experience. “We don’t hear the claps or the boos. Everything comes filtered,” he noted, calling it a dangerous setup that breeds arrogance.

Haasan is teaming up with Mani Ratnam after 37 years for Thug Life, a collaboration many fans have waited decades for. Their last film together was Nayakan, now considered a classic. He admitted they both hesitated for years, fearing they’d never live up to that legacy. “We waited for people to forget Nayakan. They didn’t,” he joked.

Despite his decades of success, Haasan doesn’t see himself at the finish line. He recently spent time in the US studying artificial intelligence and says he still wants to explore new ideas.

For someone who’s seen all corners of fame, his takeaway is simple: stay curious, stay grounded. Even if the world forgets, never stop evolving.