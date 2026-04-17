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Actor Prakash Raj questions Vijay’s political entry as debate over celebrity power grows

Prakash Raj raises concerns over “cinema model” politics during campaign

Prakash Raj Vijay

The remarks were widely seen as directed at Vijay, who is entering politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Getty - X/ Actor_Vijay
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Prakash Raj raises concerns over “cinema model” politics during campaign
  • Vijay’s electoral debut sparks wider public debate
  • Actor warns against converting fan loyalty into political influence
  • Their long working relationship continues even as views diverge

Actor Prakash Raj frames a larger question beyond one election

Actor Prakash Raj used a campaign stop in Palani to voice concerns that extend beyond a single candidate or party. Speaking while canvassing for a CPI(M) nominee, he described the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections as a choice between different models of governance, including what he called the “cinema model.”

The remarks were widely seen as directed at Vijay, who is entering politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Raj questioned whether screen popularity can translate into political credibility, asking where such figures stood during key public issues in the state.

A growing scrutiny of celebrity influence in politics

Raj’s comments reflect a broader shift in how voters and observers view celebrity-led political entries. He drew a clear distinction between admiration for actors and the responsibilities of governance.

Fans may celebrate stars in theaters and build strong emotional connections, he said, but that loyalty should not automatically shape electoral choices. Politics, in his view, requires sustained public engagement and accountability that goes beyond visibility and fame.

The argument taps into an ongoing debate as more film personalities consider political roles, raising questions about experience, intent, and preparedness.

Professional ties remain despite political differences

The criticism comes against the backdrop of a long association between Prakash Raj and Vijay. They have appeared together in films such as Ghilli, Sivakasi, Aathi, Villu, and Varisu, with Raj often referring to Vijay as “chellam.”

When Vijay announced his political entry in 2024, Raj publicly wished him well. The two are also set to reunite in Jana Nayagan, a project that has already drawn attention following a recent online leak and subsequent arrests.

Their evolving equation highlights a wider reality. In Tamil Nadu, the intersection of cinema and politics remains strong, but it is now being examined more closely by an audience that is also an electorate.

vijaypoliticscelebritiesprakash raj

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