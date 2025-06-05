Skip to content
Thug Life reviews say Kamal Haasan shines but Mani Ratnam’s gangster epic falls flat

A long-awaited reunion with high expectations

Thug Life

A gangster who faces repeated brushes with death

YouTube/ Saregama Tamil
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Thug Life brings together two giants of Indian cinema, director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan, for the first time since their 1987 classic Nayakan. Hopes were understandably sky-high, especially following Ratnam’s recent success with the Ponniyin Selvan films. Unfortunately, the film struggles to match the weight of its own ambition.

A promising start with technical brilliance

The film opens with style. A gritty voiceover by Haasan sets the tone, followed by a black-and-white flashback in Old Delhi that is visually stunning and thematically rich. Ravi K Chandran’s cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad’s editing stand out, creating a slick first act filled with betrayal, tension, and dramatic flair.

Kamal Haasan and silambarasan steal the show

Haasan delivers a strong performance as Rangaraya Sakthivel, a gangster who faces repeated brushes with death. His layered portrayal is matched by Silambarasan TR’s intense screen presence. Their performances are the film’s biggest strength, bringing emotional weight to an otherwise uneven narrative.

Supporting cast is underserved by thin writing

While the supporting cast includes notable names like Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, and Nasser, most characters are underdeveloped. Rajshri Deshpande’s brief but memorable appearance proves what could have been achieved with better character depth.

Second half slips into confusion

After the interval, the film loses direction. Key plot twists involving mistaken identities and romantic missteps feel unnecessary and slow the narrative. What begins as a gangster epic shifts into melodrama, undermining the gritty tone set earlier.

Stylised action, but lacking real stakes

The action sequences are well-shot and dramatic, but Sakthivel’s repeated survival through avalanches, explosions, and gunfire makes him feel more like a superhero than a vulnerable gangster. This hurts the film’s credibility and emotional impact.

A film that looks good but lacks heart

Despite its visual richness, Thug Life doesn’t pack the emotional punch expected from a Ratnam film. It touches on loyalty, revenge and power, but without the depth or payoff to leave a lasting impression.

Final verdict

- YouTubeYouTube/ Saregama Tamil

Thug Life is a beautifully crafted but uneven gangster tale. Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan shine, but weak storytelling and a faltering second half stop it from becoming a classic. It’s stylish but lacks the substance fans hoped for.

indian cinemajoju georgekamal haasanmani ratnamponniyin selvanrajshri deshpanderavi k chandransilambarasanstylised actionthug lifetrisha krishnan

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

The couple were last photographed together on 16 May in Malibu

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly split after nearly eight years together

Actor Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have reportedly ended their on-and-off relationship, which began in 2017. According to multiple sources quoted by People, the split "feels final this time", although representatives for both Johnson and Martin have not commented publicly.

The couple were last photographed together on 16 May in Malibu, just two weeks before reports of the breakup emerged. Earlier in the year, they were seen holding hands in India, where Martin was on tour with his band.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 celebs who moved from LA to London

Celebrities trading LA’s glare for London’s calm as the UK becomes the new global star hotspot

Getty Images

10 celebs who moved from LA to London and why the UK is becoming the new fame capital

Los Angeles has long been the epicentre of fame, but a growing number of A-listers are swapping Hollywood for London. Driven by political instability, relentless paparazzi, and environmental concerns, stars are choosing the UK for its privacy, culture and calmer lifestyle.

Here’s a deep dive into 10 stars who’ve made London their full-time home, and why the city is quietly becoming the new global epicentre of celebrity life:

Keep ReadingShow less
Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee Set for Grand Hyderabad Wedding
Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in grand Hyderabad wedding on June 6
Instagram/akkineniakhil

Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in grand Hyderabad wedding with political leaders invited by Nagarjuna

The Akkineni household is set for another major celebration, as actor Akhil Akkineni prepares to marry Zainab Ravdjee on 6 June at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This follows the relatively quiet wedding of his brother, Naga Chaitanya, with actor Sobhita Dhulipala late last year.

Unlike Chaitanya’s intimate ceremony, Akhil’s wedding is shaping up to be a grand event with a long guest list that includes political leaders and film industry insiders. Akhil's parents, actors Nagarjuna and Amala, have taken the lead in planning the festivities. Zainab, who is both an artist and a perfumer, has been in a steady relationship with Akhil for a while, and the couple got engaged in November 2024 at a private gathering at their Jubilee Hills residence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adolescence

Owen Cooper stars as a troubled teen in Netflix's hit drama Adolescence

Credit/Popvaulture

‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as Netflix’s second most-watched English series

The British mini-series Adolescence has officially dethroned Stranger Things 4 as Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time. Released on 13 March, the four-part limited drama has racked up an impressive 141.2 million views in just 80 days, surpassing Stranger Things 4, which had logged 140.7 million views over its full 91-day performance window in 2022.

This milestone strengthens Adolescence as a surprise global success, thanks to its hard-hitting narrative and unusual creative format.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ananyabrata Chakravorty's Kaisi Ye Paheli Set for NYIFF 2025 Debut

Kaisi Ye Paheli brings together mystery and emotion in a Northeastern hill town

Instagram/ananyabrata_chakravorty

Ananyabrata Chakravorty’s dark comedy 'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to debut at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

Kaisi Ye Paheli, the first feature by filmmaker Ananyabrata Chakravorty, is heading to the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for its world premiere on 21 June. The film, which has also landed nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Debut Film, unfolds as a dark comedy set in a sleepy north-eastern hill town, where a lonely mother tries to reconnect with her distant son, a cop, by helping him solve a murder.

Chakravorty deliberately chose an unconventional tone for a very emotional subject. “We wanted to talk about loneliness and strained family ties, but without making it heavy,” he says. “Dark comedy lets us open up serious issues while still keeping people engaged. It’s how we get them to stay, watch, and then reflect.”

Keep ReadingShow less
