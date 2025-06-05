Thug Life reviews say Kamal Haasan shines but Mani Ratnam’s gangster epic falls flat



Thug Life brings together two giants of Indian cinema, director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan, for the first time since their 1987 classic Nayakan. Hopes were understandably sky-high, especially following Ratnam’s recent success with the Ponniyin Selvan films. Unfortunately, the film struggles to match the weight of its own ambition.

A promising start with technical brilliance

The film opens with style. A gritty voiceover by Haasan sets the tone, followed by a black-and-white flashback in Old Delhi that is visually stunning and thematically rich. Ravi K Chandran’s cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad’s editing stand out, creating a slick first act filled with betrayal, tension, and dramatic flair.



Kamal Haasan and silambarasan steal the show

Haasan delivers a strong performance as Rangaraya Sakthivel, a gangster who faces repeated brushes with death. His layered portrayal is matched by Silambarasan TR’s intense screen presence. Their performances are the film’s biggest strength, bringing emotional weight to an otherwise uneven narrative.

Supporting cast is underserved by thin writing

While the supporting cast includes notable names like Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, and Nasser, most characters are underdeveloped. Rajshri Deshpande’s brief but memorable appearance proves what could have been achieved with better character depth.



Second half slips into confusion



After the interval, the film loses direction. Key plot twists involving mistaken identities and romantic missteps feel unnecessary and slow the narrative. What begins as a gangster epic shifts into melodrama, undermining the gritty tone set earlier.

Stylised action, but lacking real stakes

The action sequences are well-shot and dramatic, but Sakthivel’s repeated survival through avalanches, explosions, and gunfire makes him feel more like a superhero than a vulnerable gangster. This hurts the film’s credibility and emotional impact.

A film that looks good but lacks heart

Despite its visual richness, Thug Life doesn’t pack the emotional punch expected from a Ratnam film. It touches on loyalty, revenge and power, but without the depth or payoff to leave a lasting impression.

Final verdict

- YouTube YouTube/ Saregama Tamil

Thug Life is a beautifully crafted but uneven gangster tale. Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan shine, but weak storytelling and a faltering second half stop it from becoming a classic. It’s stylish but lacks the substance fans hoped for.