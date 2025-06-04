Skip to content
Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise over Kannada row as Karnataka court halts ‘Thug Life’ release

Judge says public sentiment cannot be ignored and reminds Haasan that even Shakespeare valued discretion over defiance.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise for Kannada origin remark as Thug Life pulled from Karnataka

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Actor Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his remarks on the origins of Kannada, leading to his upcoming film Thug Life being withheld from release in Karnataka. The Karnataka High Court questioned his stance, suggesting a simple apology could have resolved the escalating tension.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Haasan’s legal team informed the court that the film would not be screened in the state until discussions were held with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which has demanded an apology. The actor’s counsel argued that Haasan’s written statement, expressing admiration for Kannada and its people, was sufficient, and an apology was unnecessary as there was no ill intent.

Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman & Mani RatnamKarnataka court quotes Shakespeare as Kamal Haasan refuses apology over Kannada remarkGetty Images


However, Justice M Nagaprasanna disagreed, stating that Haasan’s refusal to apologise had only deepened the conflict. “You may be a celebrated actor, but you cannot disregard public sentiment,” the judge remarked, referencing Shakespeare’s line, “Discretion is the better part of valour.” The court pointed out that even former Governor General C Rajagopalachari had apologised for a similar statement decades ago.

The controversy began when Haasan, at Thug Life’s audio launch in Chennai, suggested that Kannada originated from Tamil. This triggered protests across Karnataka, with pro-Kannada groups and even state ministers demanding an apology. Karnataka’s Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi warned of a ban on Haasan’s films if he did not retract his statement.

Kamal Haasan,Protesters in Bengaluru hold banners demanding a public apology from HaasanGetty Images


Despite the backlash, Haasan remains firm. His legal team argued that his comments were misconstrued and meant to highlight cultural unity, not linguistic superiority. The court, however, remained unimpressed, noting that his written response read more like a justification than an attempt at reconciliation.

With the next hearing scheduled for 10 June, the film’s fate in Karnataka hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, political voices, including BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, have called for an apology, emphasising that pride in one’s language should not come at the cost of harmony.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


As the debate continues, the question remains: Will Haasan’s defiance strengthen his stance or deepen the divide? For now, Thug Life will release nationwide, except in Karnataka.

apology refusalkannada originskarnataka film chamberkarnataka high courtlanguage pridelegal teamnationwide releasepublic sentimentthug lifekamal haasan

