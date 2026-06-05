Jeethu Joseph admits Mohanlal’s 'Ram' remains a concern despite progress on 'Drishyam 3'

Highlights

Jeethu Joseph says the future of Ram remains uncertain despite reports of a possible revival.

Most of the Mohanlal-starrer has already been completed, with only a handful of scenes left to shoot.

The director is considering script changes after the six-year production delay.

Ram continues to weigh on the director

While work on Drishyam 3 is moving forward, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has admitted that his unfinished thriller Ram remains a lingering concern.

The director revealed that recent reports about a new production company stepping in to revive the long-delayed project were news to him as well. Speaking about the speculation, Joseph said he later contacted producer Antony Perumbavoor, who confirmed that discussions had taken place with one interested group. However, no official announcement has been made and the project's future remains unclear.

Describing the situation, Joseph said Ram is "a constant worry in the background" because of the significant investment already made in the film.

Mohanlal thriller halted after international shoot

Starring Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan, Ram was envisioned as a large-scale action thriller filmed across multiple international locations.

Production came to a halt during a UK schedule after an actress suffered an injury while filming a fight sequence in a forest. The team had initially planned to return later to complete the remaining portions under similar seasonal conditions. After subsequent disruptions, filming shifted to Morocco, with plans to revisit the UK schedule at a later stage.

Those plans were ultimately derailed by financial challenges, leaving the project unfinished for six years.

Despite the lengthy delay, Joseph said a large part of Ram has already been completed. According to the director, only scenes involving Mohanlal, the female lead and a few supporting characters remain to be filmed.

He noted that a project of this scale requires substantial financial backing, making a complete reshoot impractical.

The filmmaker added that the unfinished status of the film is particularly frustrating because so much of the work has already been completed.

Changing times may require a fresh approach

Joseph also acknowledged that Malayalam cinema has changed considerably since Ram first entered production.

With several ambitious films raising the bar in terms of scale and visual presentation, the director said he would like to revisit parts of the screenplay if filming resumes. He believes certain changes may be necessary to ensure the project feels relevant when it finally reaches audiences.

For now, however, the fate of Ram remains uncertain. Even as Joseph prepares for the next chapter of the hugely successful Drishyam franchise, the unfinished Mohanlal thriller continues to occupy a place in the background of his thoughts.