Kamal Haasan’s ‘banana’ joke on Trisha sparks backlash, internet split over offensive humour

During a recent event for the upcoming film Thug Life, Kamal Haasan’s casual remark aimed at co-star Trisha Krishnan stirred more than just laughter. What was likely meant as a light-hearted moment has now triggered debate across social media, with opinions split on whether the joke crossed a line.

It happened during a promotional interview when Trisha was asked about her favourite food. She mentioned a boiled banana dish but struggled to recall its original name, ‘pazham pori’ or banana fritters. Kamal jumped in with a quip: “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth,” followed by a pat on her knee. Trisha laughed it off in the moment, but the clip quickly made its way online and not everyone was amused.

The backlash was immediate. Some users called the comment inappropriate, especially coming from a senior actor at a public event. Others dismissed the outrage, arguing it was a harmless joke made in jest, and insisted the context was being misread. Supporters of Kamal claimed the comment was typical of the kind of banter seen in Tamil households and accused critics of deliberately twisting his words.

This incident has sparked wider conversations about the tone of public interactions, especially between senior male actors and younger female co-stars. Many pointed out that jokes relying on innuendo, even when meant playfully, can put people in uncomfortable situations, particularly when they unfold in front of cameras.

Trisha hasn’t responded to the controversy, and neither has the Thug Life team issued a statement. Whether this moment was truly harmless or tone-deaf depends largely on how we define professionalism and respect in entertainment circles today.

Meanwhile, the film itself, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring a star-studded cast including Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Pankaj Tripathi, continues to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year. It’s scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 June. The first single, “Jinguchaa,” featuring Sanya Malhotra, Kamal Haasan, and Silambarasan in a happy wedding number, has already gone viral.

But for now, the spotlight is less on the film and more on the question: where should we draw the line between a joke and a jab?