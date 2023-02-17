Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 resumes shooting

Poster of Indian 2

By: Mohnish Singh

Director Shankar on Friday finally resumed the shooting of his much-anticipated film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Taking to Twitter, Shankar shared a picture from the sets of the film which he captioned, “Back on the sets of Indian 2.”

Indian 2 went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

In September last year, Kamal and Shankar resumed the shooting of the film in Chennai.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

Meanwhile, Shankar recently wrapped up a schedule of his next film RC 15 which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

RC 15 will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Kamal, on the other hand, was recently seen hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.