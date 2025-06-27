The 1975 return to Glastonbury with exclusive headline show as Lorde and Lewis Capaldi spark surprise set rumours

Quick highlights:

The 1975 to perform their only concert of the year as Friday night’s Pyramid Stage headliner.

Matty Healy’s band reportedly spent quadruple their fee on a custom Glastonbury set.

Lorde strongly rumoured to appear in a surprise slot at Woodsies stage at 11:30 AM.

Lewis Capaldi also tipped for an emotional return to Glastonbury after 2023 hiatus.

Glastonbury Festival’s main stages spring to life today, with British band The 1975 taking the coveted Pyramid Stage headliner slot in their only live show of the year. Anticipation is high not just for the evening’s grand performance but for several secret sets teased by artists like Lorde and speculation around surprise appearances.

Fans celebrate the sunny start to Friday as Glastonbury’s biggest performances begin Instagram/glastofest





Matty Healy’s band prepares a one-of-a-kind Glastonbury moment

The 1975, led by frontman Matty Healy, will close out Friday night at Worthy Farm in what is being billed as a major artistic statement. Their manager, Jamie Oborne, recently shared that the band has invested four times their fee into building a special stage experience just for Glastonbury, suggesting fans can expect a highly visual, immersive set. The concert is their sole live appearance in 2025, giving the headline slot an added layer of exclusivity and buzz.

Fans are hopeful for a preview of tracks from their rumoured sixth album, God Has Entered My Body (GHEMB), though no official release details have been confirmed.





Surprise sets stir speculation as Glastonbury embraces the unexpected

In true Glastonbury fashion, mystery acts are driving some of the loudest online chatter. Lorde, who recently posted cryptic hints on Instagram, is almost certain to perform a secret set at the Woodsies tent at 11:30 AM, based on new stage signage and her recent social media tease.

Also heavily rumoured is Lewis Capaldi’s potential return to live music. After stepping back from touring in 2023 to focus on his health, the Scottish singer just dropped a new single titled Survive, coinciding with a prime “TBA” slot on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon.

Festival site buzzing with fans anticipating secret sets and surprise acts Instagram/glastofest





As always, Glastonbury is not just about scheduled acts. It’s the unpredictability, spontaneity, and once-in-a-lifetime moments that define it. And on this sun-drenched Friday at Worthy Farm, the festival magic is in full swing.