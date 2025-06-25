9-year-old Indian chess player holds Carlsen to a draw in online event

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jun 25, 2025
Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi held world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen to a draw in the 'Early Titled Tuesday' chess tournament played on a leading online platform.

Aarit, who was runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, matched the five-time world champion throughout the game and had Carlsen in a completely lost position.

However, with only a few seconds left on his clock, the young Indian was unable to convert the advantage and settled for a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.

Aarit took part in the tournament from his hotel room in Georgia, where he is currently competing for a podium finish at the under-10 World Championship.

He has won his first two rounds at the event and is scheduled to play his third game on Wednesday.

In the same 'Early Titled Tuesday' tournament, India's V Pranav secured the title with 10 out of 11 points. American Grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann and Carlsen both scored 9.5 points, but Niemann took second place on tiebreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

