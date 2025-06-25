9-year-old Indian chess player holds Carlsen to a draw in online event

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi held world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen to a draw in the 'Early Titled Tuesday' chess tournament played on a leading online platform.
Aarit, who was runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, matched the five-time world champion throughout the game and had Carlsen in a completely lost position.
However, with only a few seconds left on his clock, the young Indian was unable to convert the advantage and settled for a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.
Aarit took part in the tournament from his hotel room in Georgia, where he is currently competing for a podium finish at the under-10 World Championship.
He has won his first two rounds at the event and is scheduled to play his third game on Wednesday.
In the same 'Early Titled Tuesday' tournament, India's V Pranav secured the title with 10 out of 11 points. American Grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann and Carlsen both scored 9.5 points, but Niemann took second place on tiebreak.
