9-year-old Indian chess player holds Carlsen to a draw in online event

England were 4-1 when Pope walked in, after Bumrah had Zak Crawley caught by Karun Nair at first slip with a delivery that moved sharply in the overcast and bowler-friendly conditions.

Bumrah strikes but Pope holds firm

After Pope reached his hundred, the day ended with two big moments involving Yorkshire players. Joe Root was dismissed for 28, steering a delivery from Bumrah straight to first slip. In the day’s final over, Harry Brook was caught at midwicket by Mohammed Siraj while attempting a pull shot, but the third umpire ruled it a no-ball.

Bumrah finished with 3-48 from 12 overs, having taken all three England wickets to fall so far in this five-Test series.

Pope came into this match after scoring 171 in last month’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe. His record in 13 previous Tests against India had been modest, with an average of 24.60, including a top score of 196 in Hyderabad last year.

He continues to enjoy the support of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"He probably couldn't walk out in tougher conditions, Jasprit running down the hill with the lights on," said opener Ben Duckett, who made 62 and shared a 122-run partnership with Pope.

"There's no better feeling than that, scoring a hundred against that attack after coming out at 4-1.

You can see that in the way he celebrated but it didn't just mean a lot to him, it meant a huge amount in the dressing room as well."

India collapse after strong start

Bumrah could have had more wickets but for dropped catches. Ravindra Jadeja dropped Duckett at backward point on 15. Bumrah eventually got Duckett when the batter inside-edged a drive onto his stumps.

Later, Pope was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips when attempting a steer shot, the same one he had used to reach fifty.

Duckett called Bumrah the "best bowler in the world" and added, "It is hard as an opener as he bowls so many different balls."

Pope reached 95 with a square cut off Shardul Thakur and then brought up his hundred with a single off Bumrah. His 125-ball innings included 13 fours.

Earlier in the day, India looked set to cross 500, with Pant (134), Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Shubman Gill all scoring centuries.

But their innings collapsed, with the last seven wickets falling for 41 runs. Stokes took 4-66 from 20 overs, while Josh Tongue took 4-86 and wrapped up the innings.

India resumed on 359-3, with Gill on 127 in his first innings as captain, and Pant on 65. Pant went to his century by hitting Shoaib Bashir for six over deep midwicket, despite losing grip with one hand.

He celebrated his hundred with a somersault. It was his seventh century in 44 Tests and fourth against England. His innings came off 146 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

Gill and Pant added a double-century stand before Gill was out for a career-best 147, miscuing a shot off Bashir to deep square leg.

Pant was later out lbw to Tongue without offering a shot. Tongue then removed the tail.

(With inputs from agencies)